Home » Foreclosure auction: bidding duel for an apartment for €155,000
Business

Foreclosure auction: bidding duel for an apartment for €155,000

by admin
Foreclosure auction: bidding duel for an apartment for €155,000

On Wednesday, an apartment in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin was foreclosed on. (icon picture)
picture alliance

Foreclosures have a reputation for being a place to grab a bargain every now and then.

At a foreclosure auction in Berlin this week, more than 50 people sensed the chance of being able to buy a cheap property.

Foreclosure auctions have long been considered an “insider tip” where bargains can occasionally be found. Such a bargain have a lot on Wednesday Berliner thundered.

A one-room apartment in a central location went under the hammer in the district court of Charlottenburg. The apartment is on the ground floor of an apartment building, has no balcony and measures almost 32 square meters. The report assesses the value at 111,000 euros. However, one bidder was willing to pay significantly more.

See also  Da Duck is on fire, and it also triggers eating KFC!Beware of Food Waste-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

In these countries, there is a risk of...

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”....

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

Tunisia, democracy lessons for the EU from dictator...

The power battery conference with a contract value...

Luxury brands are turning their backs on social...

CS end and the consequences for shareholders and...

Playing back the time, presenting the aesthetics of...

Unemployment rate falls further in May

There is a global turning point

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy