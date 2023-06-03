Home » Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also bid
Business

Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also bid

by admin
Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also bid

icon image. The property that was foreclosed on is a single family home in Berlin.
picture alliance

A luxury property was foreclosed on Wednesday in Berlin. Their value was estimated at 1.87 million euros. In the end, it was sold for more than two million euros.

This was partly due to one of the owners of the property, who entered the bidding duel himself and thus drove the price up.

In the end, the buyer is still satisfied, although his actual price limit has been exceeded and investments in the six-digit range would still be necessary. You can read here how this special foreclosure auction went.

