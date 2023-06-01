Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also bid

icon image. The property that was foreclosed on is a single family home in Berlin. picture alliance

A luxury property was foreclosed on Wednesday in Berlin. Their value was estimated at 1.87 million euros. In the end, it was sold for more than two million euros. This was partly due to one of the owners of the property, who entered the bidding duel himself and thus drove the price up. In the end, the buyer is still satisfied, although his actual price limit has been exceeded and investments in the six-digit range are still necessary. You can read here how this special foreclosure auction went.

The sun falls through the trees in front of the large windows of the Schöneberg district court into Room 110, which is paneled on the inside with wood. Almost 20 people gather here on this Wednesday morning. The tension in the people is palpable. The reason for the procedure: There is a real one Traumaimmobilie under the hammer at a foreclosure auction.

The detached housewhich is being auctioned off, is in Dahlem, a posh district in Berlin – with a living area of ​​165 square meters and a plot of 601 square meters. An appraisal for the foreclosure date measured the market value of the house at 1,827,000 euros.