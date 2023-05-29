Home » Foreclosure: The house was bid for more than it was worth
Foreclosure: The house was bid for more than it was worth

Foreclosure: The house was bid for more than it was worth

Settlement of houses in the district of Neukölln, where the house to be auctioned is located.
picture alliance

Our author was present at the foreclosure sale of a single family home. The house is located in Berlin-Neukölln, has 137 square meters of living space and a 902 square meter plot.

The property was owned by four different people. Despite a land charge of 170,000 euros, the auction was heated, with several bidders.

A young couple stood out by placing a high bid of €500,000, resulting in a total of €670,000 including the mortgage. The court refused to postpone the date.

It’s a warm Thursday in May Berlin-Neukölln. It’s a special day because people could become proud owners of a property today – and others could lose their homes. The clock above the entrance to the district court reads 9:45 a.m. In a quarter of an hour the foreclosure sale of a single-family home will begin in the popular trendy district of Neukölln.

About what kind property it is, you can find out in advance on various portals on the subject. The house that we are talking about today has two floors, has been partially renovated and has 137 square meters of living space. This includes a 902 square meter property. An appraisal estimates the market value at 605,000 euros. Not overly expensive by Berlin standards.

Divisional auction: This means this form of compulsory auction

See also  Tertiary and digital sectors, protections and low wages create the momentum of the under 35s towards the union

