Foreclosure: These rules affect real estate prices

Are foreclosures the right place to get a house or apartment cheaply?

The myth persists, but two rules speak against it. Because both the judge and the creditor can reject the highest bid under certain conditions.

As a result, it can happen that you have bid the most, but still get nothing in the end. Here you can read everything you need to know about it.

Despite the turnaround in interest rates, real estate in Germany is still coveted and expensive. Especially in big cities like Munich, Berlin and Hamburg, the prices keep climbing. For many, financing their dream property has become a real task in recent years. Therefore, many people are looking for alternative ways to get a property.

Foreclosures are considered a supposed insider tip. The myth that you can get a real bargain in the court has been around for years. But these two rules, among other things, speak against the fact that you get big discounts if you bid.

First of all, you need to know that there are different types of foreclosures. Usually there is a creditor trying to collect debts through a foreclosure sale. But there are also so-called division auctions. Here, for example, heirs or spouses can have a house foreclosed on and thus be paid off.

Creditors can reject highest bids

By law, however, the creditors have a kind of veto right over the bids. If the highest bid at the end of the bidding period is less than 70 percent of the market value of the property, the creditor can file an application and the foreclosure sale will be cancelled.

In most cases, the market value is determined in advance by the court. An expert report is commissioned for this purpose, which is publicly available to everyone even before the foreclosure auction. You can download the report, which also contains other important information, free of charge from foreclosure portals.

However, there is an exception to the 70 percent hurdle. If no creditor is present at the auction and is not represented by anyone, the application cannot be made. This eliminates the rule.

Judge must reject bids below a certain value limit

But even if the creditor is not on site, that does not mean that you can always buy the property at auction. Because the judge must also intervene if the bids are too low. If the bid is 50 percent below the market value, the court must reject the highest bid and end the foreclosure sale. In this case, another date would then be announced at which the limit would no longer apply. Then, however, there is a new offer.

However, this percentage hurdle does not mean that you have to start bidding at 50 percent of the market value. Bids below the limit are allowed, even if they are rejected in the end. In most cases, however, the bids also increase quite quickly.

Last but not least, you should note that the market value from the report is only an estimate. The appraiser may not have had access to the house and was therefore unable to correctly assess any damage. As a result, the market value could be higher than the actual value and the rules explained above could lead to you bidding more than the house is actually worth.

In addition, house prices are correcting themselves dramatically. Real estate prices are falling more in rural areas. In addition, there is a possible loss of value for poorly insulated houses that are in need of renovation as a result of the current heating law debate. However, since most of the reports are several months, sometimes a year old, the value of the report could be outdated in the meantime.