Foreclosure: You should avoid these mistakes

Alexander Krolzik is an expert in real estate financing at the Hamburg Consumer Advice Center. In the case of foreclosures, he advises caution. © Karin Gerdes | Hamburg ; Getty Images ; Collage Dominik Schmitt

You can still get a real bargain at foreclosures. The sales prices are usually below that estate agents-Price, explains real estate expert Alexander Krolzik from the consumer advice center in Hamburg. But with the big profit comes a high riskbecause basically you buy the property blindly, says Krolzik. There is no legal right to inspection, which is why foreclosures are particularly worthwhile for inventors — or people who are looking for the property.

It still exists: the dream of your own house with a garden. Many Germans are still looking for their own property that they can move into with their families. But that is always expensive. Especially in the urban areas, the offers are rare and the prices are high. What to do? In order to still be successful, some look for alternative options besides brokers and internet platforms and become aware of foreclosures.

Anyone who is considering buying a house or an apartment in a foreclosure sale should take a few things into account, however, because pitfalls lurk in the first few meters. “You can save on expensive subscription models that list foreclosures for you,” says real estate expert Alexander Krolzik from the Hamburg Consumer Center in an interview with Business Insider. “Many spend 40 or 50 euros on it, although all the information is also available free of charge.”

All dates for foreclosures are publicly announced by the respective district courts. You can then find out the facts about the apartment in the corresponding announcement: size, location and the market value, which is estimated by an official appraiser. A free website that collects foreclosure dates is this ZVG portal.

There is an “amazing risk” according to Krolzik

But is it even worth looking for foreclosures? A few years ago, foreclosures were considered a good and little-known method to buy a property relatively cheaply. Krolzik is skeptical that this is still the case today. There are still bargains to be had, and the guideline value for a foreclosure sale is usually below the price that a real estate agent would post. But according to Krolzik, many people forget one thing: “After inheritance, foreclosures are probably the cheapest way to get hold of a property – but there is an insane risk.”

The risk arises because in most cases the house or apartment cannot be viewed in advance. A potential buyer has no legal right to an inspection. “You buy the property practically blind and there is no liability for the condition,” explains Krolzik. The high profit that can be generated is bought with the high risk that the property is in poor condition.

read too A 35-year-old earns more than 7000 euros passive income a month with Airbnb – he learned everything from a YouTube video



It is not uncommon for many to experience a nasty surprise during the first inspection after the foreclosure sale. If windows, heating or the roof have to be replaced, the costs can quickly run into five or six figures. What could help, according to Krolzik: drive there – because the address is public – and talk to the neighbors. If you’re lucky, they’ll be willing to provide information: Who currently lives there, how did they live there and is there anything that stood out?

An appraisal of the value of the property creates clarity

Krolzik thinks that for people with enough equity or the ability to do a lot of things themselves, foreclosures would be worth it because of the risk involved. “Otherwise, it might also be of interest to people who are targeting the property and want to demolish the house on it anyway.”

read too We bought a house through foreclosure without actually looking at it — we wish we had known that beforehand



However, one should note whether there is a monument protection system that could make renovation more expensive or make demolition impossible. It can also help to have the property value determined beforehand. This works better than with the property, because satellite images and known dimensions can be used to assess it quite precisely. Krolzik recommends contacting the expert committee of the respective country. They assess property prices relatively inexpensively – sometimes even completely free of charge.

“Another risk also exists when you try to get a loan from the bank, because how am I supposed to know in advance how much I’ll actually have to pay in the end?” says Krolzik. For example, if you took out a loan of EUR 500,000 but bought the property for EUR 300,000, you would still be sitting on a EUR 200,000 loan that you cannot repay immediately. Rather, an expensive non-acceptance compensation is usually due. Problems can also arise in the other direction: Anyone who gets a loan of more than 500,000 euros but offers more than that can also get into serious financial difficulties.

Adhere to the upper limit at the auction

If, after sufficient research, you are sure that you have found a suitable property or dream property, the foreclosure auction at the relevant district court is already on the agenda. In some cases, however, the effort can be in vain if the debtor still manages to settle outstanding debts. This can even happen a few days in advance and the appointment will then be canceled without comment.

According to Krolzik, it is extremely important in the bidding process to set yourself a limit that you do not exceed under any circumstances. “It’s not a small auction like Ebay used to be, but mostly several hundred thousand euros, which I have to pay in the end,” he explains.

Last but not least, one should also be aware that in most cases a foreclosure sale does not take place voluntarily. “If I strike an absolute bargain, it is usually at the expense of those whose house is being auctioned,” explains Krolzik. Someone whose apartment is sold because he can no longer meet the demands of his creditor may get into existential difficulties as a result.