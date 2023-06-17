Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions

This villa in Dahlem will be foreclosed on. Luca Schallenberger

In Berlin, several million houses will be foreclosed on in the coming months. Three villas and six terraced or multi-family houses. The villas are located in the suburbs of the capital and are worth between one and six million euros. The terraced and multi-family houses that are foreclosed on are significantly more expensive. They are located in popular areas such as Charlottenburg and Neukölln. One is worth eleven million euros.

Foreclosure is mostly about apartments and single-family houses. But every now and then, real luxury properties come under the hammer. They can then cost several million euros – if there is someone who is willing to pay that much Money to pay.

Business Insider has portals of foreclosures in Berlin searched for such luxury properties. According to this, three villas will be auctioned off by November, which are worth between one and almost four million euros. There are also six multi-family and terraced houses that are worth up to eleven million euros.

A true luxury property is located in Berlin’s posh district of Dahlem. A report commissioned for the foreclosure auction put the value at 3.9 million euros.

This villa is in a prime location in the posh district of Dahlem – and is looking for a new owner. Luca Schallenberger

The living space of the more than one hundred year old extends Villa over 588 square meters. The property is almost 1300 square meters in total and offers space for several cars with two garages. The appraiser does not comment exactly on the condition of the house, since he was not allowed to view the house from the inside. This shows how great the risk is in a foreclosure sale. Because often you buy a black box.

A few kilometers to the west is another villa that will soon be foreclosed on. The appraisal estimates the value of the slightly smaller ones luxury-Property at six million euros. Renovations in the 90’s and lake view justify the price. There is also a swimming pool and wellness area in the basement.

The third luxury property to be foreclosed on is almost a steal compared to the previous villas. In the extreme north of Berlin there is a detached single-family house, the value of which is estimated at 1.275 million euros. The quiet location, six rooms and one Pool in the garden, drive up the price.

Apartment buildings worth several million euros

In addition to the villas and single-family homes, there are also foreclosures of other million-euro houses in Berlin. However, they are more interesting for investors who want to sell the individual apartments profitably sublet want. The houses are spread over popular districts of the capital and can be significantly more expensive than the villas.

This apartment building is in Neukölln and is said to be worth almost ten million euros. Leo Ginsburg

Rents in Berlin have been rising unchecked for years. Especially in good locations, landlords can sometimes demand absurd rents and many Berliners are willing to pay. However, this also means that apartment buildings in some districts can become enormously expensive.

In Neukölln, a trendy district of the capital, an apartment building with 1528 square meters is to be foreclosed on. Value of the property according to the appraisal: 9.8 million euros. But it could have been significantly more expensive if the condition of the property had been better. According to the appraisal, it is worth 3.75 million euros less due to its poor condition.

The most expensive property you could bid on is in Charlottenburg. Eleven million Euro should it be worth according to the appraisal. The house was renovated about ten years ago, a total of 31 apartments can be rented or are rented. And that, too, can pose a risk for investors. Because it is often unknown how much the tenants pay. In the case of old leases with low rents, the leases cannot simply be terminated and the rents can only be raised slowly.

Houses are also auctioned off in Alt-Treptow and Britz

There are also two other apartment buildings in Charlottenburg that will soon be auctioned off. One is worth 9.2 million euros, the other ten million euros.

But it doesn’t always have to be the top location. In Alt-Treptow, a quiet district, a property is ready to be auctioned that is said to be worth 4.8 million euros. It comprises twelve apartments and two commercial spaces on the ground floor.

Last but not least, a terraced house is to be foreclosed on in Britz in November. The house is on the Teltow Canal, but with a main thoroughfare right in front of the door. Exciting: This time the report gives a precise overview of the rental income. These are therefore 16,896.14 euros per month. This makes the calculation much easier for investors than in the other cases.

However, you should always note that the market values ​​are estimated by appraisers and are not a guideline for the foreclosure sale. Much more is often offered at foreclosure auctions.