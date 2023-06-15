Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions

This villa in Dahlem will be foreclosed on. Luca Schallenberger

In Berlin, several million houses will be foreclosed on in the coming months. Three villas and six terraced or multi-family houses. The villas are located in the suburbs of the capital and are worth between one and six million euros. The terraced and multi-family houses that are foreclosed on are significantly more expensive. They are located in popular areas such as Charlottenburg and Neukölln. One is worth eleven million euros.

Foreclosure is mostly about Apartments and single-family houses. But every now and then, real luxury properties come under the hammer. They can then cost several million euros – if there is someone who is willing to pay that much Money to pay.

Business Insider has portals of foreclosures in Berlin searched for such luxury properties. According to this, three villas will be auctioned off by November, which are worth between one and almost four million euros. There are also six multi-family and terraced houses that are worth up to eleven million euros.