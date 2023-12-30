Foreign capital is intensively bullish in 2024: China’s economy will recover and stabilize. Goldman Sachs maintains its position of overweighting A-shares_ Oriental Fortune Network

Foreign-funded institutions are eagerly looking ahead to 2024 as they release their investment outlooks for the upcoming year. In a comprehensive assessment of the A-share market, many foreign investment institutions are optimistic about the outlook for China’s economy and believe that a turnaround is imminent.

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, including lack of confidence in market entities and valuation pressure due to the widening interest rate gap between China and the United States, many institutions are predicting a positive trajectory for the Chinese economy in 2024. According to several foreign-funded institutions, there are multiple positive signals indicating that China’s macroeconomy is expected to further recover and stabilize in the coming year.

Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, expressed confidence in China’s economic recovery, stating that the economy is expected to enter a stage of controllable and stable growth in 2024. Matthew Quaife, global head of multi-asset investment management at Fidelity International, also pointed out that China’s market shows investment value, especially considering that domestic macro cycles have stabilized and economic growth is expected to rebound in 2024.

UBS Chief China Economist, Wang Tao, highlighted positive economic activities in November and predicted that economic growth may accelerate in 2024 with increased policy support and gradual improvement in exports.

Moreover, many foreign investment institutions believe that the A-share market has already reached a low valuation level, making it an attractive investment opportunity. Gao Ting, general manager and chief strategist of Nomura Orient International Securities Research Department, pointed out that the current valuation of the A-share market is even lower than in previous years, making it an opportune time to invest in oversold opportunities.

According to Ma Lei, chief investment officer of Invesco Group, China’s stock market is currently at an attractive valuation level, and with the low valuation based on price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, it presents a compelling risk-to-reward ratio. This sentiment is echoed by Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS Securities, who believes that the low valuation level is unreasonable and expects further recovery in stock valuations in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2024, many foreign investment institutions are optimistic about specific sectors, including technology, consumer goods, and the smart car industry chain in green energy transformation. Goldman Sachs Research predicts that the A-share market, with its higher stock risk premium and favorable domestic policies, is well-matched with national growth goals. Additionally, Morgan Stanley and HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth Management China also maintain a positive outlook for the performance of A-shares in 2024 and recommend focusing on sectors with current structural advantages.

In summary, foreign investment institutions are intensively bullish on the outlook for 2024, with optimism surrounding China’s economy, the low valuation of A-shares, and the potential for growth in specific sectors. As 2024 approaches, many institutions are positioning themselves to capitalize on the anticipated recovery and stabilization of China’s economy.

