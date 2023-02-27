The first European partner for the Italian manufacturing industry, Germany is also the main foreign investor in Italy and the pandemic has not curbed interest in our country, where a study by Intesa Sanpaolo on behalf of the Italian-German Chamber of Commerce ( AHK Italien) has calculated the presence of 1,700 German-controlled companies, which employ 193,000 workers and generate 96 billion euros in turnover, an increase compared to the pre-pandemic period.
According to Eurostat data, Germany is therefore the first country in terms of number of foreign companies in Italy, with 15.7% of the total subsidiaries and third in terms of turnover generated (16.1% of the total turnover produced by foreign subsidiaries in our country). Their number decreased between 2010 and 2019, but with a less marked decline than the average of foreign subsidiaries in Italy (-0.8% against the annual average -1.7%). In the same period, however, the German subsidiaries recorded an increase both in turnover (+3.3% annual average) and in the number of employees (39,000 employees).
The pandemic does not slow down the growth of turnover
In the period 2019-2021, among the foreign-controlled companies, the German ones recorded a 7.6% increase in turnover, second only to that of the US subsidiaries (+8%), compared to an average of 6.3% of the foreign multinationals active in our country.
Furthermore, Germany is the first country for Greenfield investments in Italy: this type of operation represents 69% of German FDI and 21% of total foreign investments. The German subsidiaries also stand out for their high and growing profitability, with a ROE of 11.3 in 2021 and a concentration of patents in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.
Sectors of activity: in the lead trade
German-controlled firms are mainly active in trade (54.7% of the total by turnover and 45.2% by number of firms) and in manufacturing (28.7% by turnover and 26.5% by number of firms) . The sectoral breakdown of employees of the German subsidiaries in Italy is concentrated in mechanics (24.1%) and automotive (21.5%); followed by metallurgy (7.4%) and the pharmaceutical industry (6.7%).