Statistics from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange show that in October 2022, banks will settle 1,212.5 billion yuan in foreign exchange and sell 1,297.1 billion yuan in foreign exchange. From January to October 2022, banks have accumulated foreign exchange settlement of 14,447.1 billion yuan, and accumulated foreign exchange sales of 13,759 billion yuan.

In U.S. dollar terms, in October 2022, banks will have settled foreign exchange of 170.1 billion U.S. dollars and sold foreign exchange of 182 billion U.S. dollars. From January to October 2022, banks have accumulated foreign exchange settlement of US$2,175.9 billion, and accumulated foreign exchange sales of US$2,069.3 billion.

In October 2022, the bank’s foreign-related income on behalf of customers will be 3,099.1 billion yuan, and external payments will be 3,159.7 billion yuan. From January to October 2022, the cumulative foreign-related income of banks on behalf of customers was 34,663.7 billion yuan, and the cumulative external payments were 34,274.3 billion yuan.

In U.S. dollar terms, in October 2022, banks’ foreign-related income on behalf of customers was 434.7 billion U.S. dollars, and foreign payments were 443.2 billion U.S. dollars. From January to October 2022, the cumulative foreign-related income of banks on behalf of customers was 5,216.3 billion U.S. dollars, and the cumulative foreign payments were 5,153.4 billion U.S. dollars.

Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said,10my country’s cross-border capital flows remained within a reasonable range in March, and projects such as trade in goods and foreign direct investment continued to play a fundamental role in stabilizing capital inflows.In October, cross-border funds related to the current account showed a certain scale of net inflow, a year-on-year increase of 43%. Among them, the net inflow of cross-border funds under trade in goods was US$32.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19%; foreign direct investment capital maintained a net inflow, and foreign investment in the domestic bond market continued to recover, reflecting the resilience of my country’s foreign-related economic development. The willingness of investors to invest in my country for a long time and allocate RMB assets is generally stable. The end of the year is generally a period of concentrated collection of Chinese export enterprises and intensive investment layout of foreign-funded enterprises, and related cross-border capital inflows tend to increase, further strengthening the support for the foreign exchange market.

In the future, the external environment will remain complex and changeable. With the development and evolution of economic growth and inflation, the monetary policies of major developed economies and their spillover impact on the world will also be adjusted and changed. The US dollar exchange rate has recently fallen. my country’s economy has strong resilience, sufficient potential, and large room for maneuver. Further optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures will continue to consolidate the economic stability and improvement. At the same time, my country’s international balance of payments structure is more stable, and the resilience of the foreign exchange market has been significantly enhanced during the reform and opening up. With the continuous improvement of macro-prudential adjustment tools, the foundation and conditions for resisting external shocks are more solid, and my country’s cross-border capital flow and foreign exchange market are expected to continue the stable and orderly development pattern.