Investing.com – In the European market on Friday (2nd), the U.S. dollar continued its recent decline. Investors need to pay close attention to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day. The data may affect the Fed’s future monetary policy.

As of 17:42 Beijing time (04:42 am ET), the dollar, which measures the dollar’s trade-weighted movements against six major currencies, was down 0.20% at 104.480; it was down 0.12% at 104.60, the lowest since August. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.523%, at 3.8218%.

Recently, the dollar has continued to fall and recorded its worst monthly performance since 2010 in November, after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Jerome Powell) strengthened expectations that the Fed will scale back the scale of interest rate hikes at this month’s interest rate meeting.

On Wednesday (November 30), local time, it was time to slow down rate hikes, noting that “slowing down at this time is a good way to balance risks.”

The Fed’s favorite measure of inflation also supports that view. The U.S. fell more than expected to 0.2% from 0.5% in October.

However, the focus of the market turned to the labor market during the day. The U.S. is due to report later that it is expected to add 200,000 jobs, down from 261,000 in the previous month. If the data is lower than expected, the dollar may suffer further losses.

Up 0.03 percent to 1.0525. In the previous session, hawkish comments from the European Central Bank president boosted the euro soaring 1%.

Lagarde warned that the fiscal policies of some European governments could lead to excess demand, meaning monetary policy would need to be tighter.

It was up 0.14 percent at 1.2271, having hit a five-month high of 1.2311 earlier. Highly sensitive to risk sentiment rose 0.15% to 0.6819.

The yen was the best-performing Asian currency this week, rising more than 3 percent to a more than three-month high as lower U.S. Treasury yields eased pressure on the yen.

The exchange rate against the dollar rose 0.30% to 7.0231; the exchange rate against the dollar rose 0.33% to 7.0132. Reported at 2.917%.

It fell 1.47% to 17.3796, but soared 2.45% yesterday, because it was previously reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was stolen $580,000, and this incident may provide a reason for the impeachment of Cyril Ramaphosa. However, the ouster of Cyril Ramaphosa could set back reforms aimed at boosting economic growth, stabilizing public finances and tackling corruption.

