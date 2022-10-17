Foreign exchange trading reminder: British turmoil weighs on sterling, dollar hits 32-year high against yen, Japanese authorities may intervene again



Beijing time on Monday (October 17) in early Asian trading, the US dollar index fell slightly and is currently trading around 113.04. Amid all the volatility and stress in the market, the U.S. dollar remains a safe haven. The U.S. dollar index closed up 0.73 percent on Friday at 113.29.

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly held steady in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weighed on demand for goods. Sales data for August was revised up to a rise of 0.4%. A University of Michigan survey on Friday showed further improvement in consumer sentiment in October, but inflation expectations deteriorated slightly, as the national average gasoline price rose back toward $4 a gallon after a summer drop.

Both reports were in line with expectations that the Fed will raise rates by another 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month.

Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, said: “The question now is. Will the Fed raise rates by another 75 basis points in November, retail sales and yesterday’s CPI (consumer price index) data are increasingly pointing to that. This reinforces the dominance of the dollar.”

According to CME’s “Federal Reserve Watch”: The probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 50 basis points in November to the range of 3.50%-3.75% is 3.7%, the probability of raising interest rates by 75 basis points is 96.3%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 100 basis points is 0%; The probability of a cumulative rate hike of 100 basis points by December is 1.0%, the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 125 basis points is 27.6%, and the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 150 basis points is 71.5%

Sterling fell sharply against the dollar on Friday, closing down 1.32% at 1.1176. Prime Minister Truss ousted Chancellor of the Exchequer Quatten and scrapped parts of their economic package that wreaked havoc on Britain’s financial markets.

Quatten said he had resigned at the request of Truss. He was replaced by former Foreign Secretary Hunt. Truss, who has been in power for just 37 days, later told a news conference that she would now allow a key corporate tax hike to raise £18bn from next year, admitting she had “goed too far too far” than the market had expected. .

Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York, said: “Quarten’s resignation doesn’t solve the problem, but it alleviates one of the problems.We will also face an unsolicited sale of gilts by the Bank of England, possibly by the end of the month.It’s still pretty disruptive and not good for the pound. They are still facing an energy shock and now we have the question of how long this Prime Minister will last. “

On the other hand, the dollar against the yen continued to rise last Friday, once hitting a 32-year high of 148.86, and finally closed up 1.04% at 148.74.

Traders were again closely watching for any possible action by Japan’s financial authorities to stop the yen’s slide. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated on Thursday that Japan was ready to take “decisive” action against the yen’s rapid decline.

Japan last month intervened for the first time since 1998 to support the yen.

“Our view that intervention by the Japanese authorities to support the yen will stop this trend is looking increasingly bullish, although we doubt they will again soon,” said Jonathan Petersen, senior market economist at Capital Economics. Try. Given our view that U.S. yields will pull back,We still think the downward pressure on the yen will abate soon. The yen is one of the few major currencies that we expect to strengthen against the dollar by the end of the year. “

The euro closed down 0.55% against the dollar on Friday at 0.9723, with economic risks still a major bearish factor for the euro.

On October 14, local time, Alfred Kammer, director of the European Department of the IMF, said at the 2022 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank Group that the European economic outlook is bleak and inflation will continue to rise. Kammer said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing more and more damage to the European economy. The natural gas delivered by Russia to Europe has dropped by more than 80%, energy prices have soared, and rising business and living costs have caused Europe to face an inflationary crisis.

In addition, the European Central Bank rate hike expectations have cooled, also weighed on the euro.

Based on recent comments from central bank officials,Goldman Sachs sees ECB likely to slow pace of rate hikes later this year. Economists such as Jari Stehn wrote in an Oct. 14 report that expectations for a rate hike in December are now 50 basis points, down from a previous forecast of 75 basis points.

Important things to focus on

Big things to watch on Monday: ECB Vice President Guindos speaks, EU foreign ministers meet to discuss further sanctions on Iran.

In addition, investors also need to pay attention to the Beige Book of economic conditions released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday (October 20).

Summary of Institutional Views

1. Goldman Sachs: USD/JPY will follow the performance of US Treasury yields and rise to 150

2. ING: The Swiss National Bank may prevent the US and Swiss from rising above parity

① Last week, the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc reversed sharply from just above 1 for the third time this year, and ING economists said the Swiss National Bank may be behind the move as it hopes to avoid a weakening of the Swiss franc;

②We currently have a fairly blunt view on EUR/CHF that the SNB wants to steer it down by more than 5% per annum.Higher USD/CHF makes the CHF trade-weighted even weaker, if we are right, the central bank should be more inclined to push EURR down to 0.95 and away from levels around 0.98

3. Goldman Sachs: U.S. Treasury yields rise, USD/JPY may rise to 150

① Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a report that the dollar against the yen may rise to 150 in three months as the Fed’s terminal rate is further repriced and U.S. Treasury yields climb. If the Bank of Japan does not change its yield curve control policy (previously expected to change by the end of March next year), USD/JPY should continue to rise;

② However, the extent of further yen weakness appears to be limited as interest rate risks appear to be becoming “more symmetric”. The yen is expected to return to its typical correlation with equities, and to appreciate once interest rates stop moving higher during the safe-haven period during a stronger dollar;

③ The Japanese Ministry of Finance’s initial intervention in the yen has successfully reduced the difference between the currency’s beta and the 10-year real interest rate. The need for additional intervention ‘seems less obvious’ as long as volatility remains subdued

4. Crédit Agricole remains bearish on the pound

①Valentin Marinov, head of foreign exchange strategy at Crédit Agricole, said: “Even if the UK government makes a U-turn on its growth-promoting agenda, imposing a windfall tax on low-carbon energy producers to give some of the cost of living measures to provide funding, which will also not change our negative outlook for sterling;”

②Marinov and colleagues wrote in market commentary: “According to our foreign exchange ranking based on factors such as relative growth prospects, external imbalances, real interest rates and yields, the pound remains the worst currency in the G10.”