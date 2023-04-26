Foreign exchange trading reminder: Market sentiment turns to risk aversion, the dollar and yen rise, and the European Bank’s interest rate hike expectations still support the euro

7
- Foreign exchange trading reminder: Market sentiment turned to risk aversion, the dollar and yen rose, and the European Bank’s interest rate hike expectations still supported the euro – yqqlm Securities Star
- The rebound of spot gold is weak, and overall strength requires the Fed to give this hint Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- Gold Trading Reminder: The First Republic Bank “collapsed” again, the U.S. debt ceiling “laid a mine”, and the bulls sounded the “horn of counterattack” Huitong.com
- Even if the FED continues to release hawks and meets this condition, spot gold may return to 2000 Provided by FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- The price of gold fell below 2,000 US dollars, focus on the first quarter GDP of the United States this week Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
