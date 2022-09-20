Foreign exchange trading reminder on September 20: gathered a number of central bank interest rate decisions, the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations help the dollar to maintain a strong tone



Beijing time on Tuesday (September 20) in early Asian trading, the US dollar index fell slightly and is currently trading around 109.57. The U.S. dollar index rose on Monday and traded in a narrow range ahead of a meeting of central banks this week, where the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another 75 basis points of interest rate hikes.

Trading was generally quiet as London and Tokyo were closed for public holidays. However, global stock markets remain on edge, the U.S. dollar is on a firm tone, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to maintain an aggressive tightening path until next year to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

According to Refinitiv data, the federal funds rate futures market sees an 81 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points this week and a 19 percent chance of a 100 percent rate hike.

Since the beginning of the year, the U.S. dollar index has risen sharply by 14.7%, but has remained within a narrow range recently, closing down 0.05% on Monday at 109.60.

Amo Sahota, executive director of foreign exchange consultancy Klarity FX, said: “Generally speaking, the trend is your friend until the final turning point. The dollar will follow that very well.” He added: “In the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ) before the meeting, will the dollar strengthen further? I think the market will pull a bit at this level. The market will enter a hold mode and do some consolidation.”

Several markets are on public holidays this week, which could reduce liquidity and lead to more volatile price swings. Japan and the UK were closed on Monday, Australia was closed on Thursday and Japan was closed again on Friday for a holiday.

EUR/USD closed up 0.09% at 1.0021 on Monday. The euro zone’s economic weakening worries persisted, which still limited the euro’s gains.

Economists polled now see an 80% chance of two consecutive quarters of contraction in the euro zone economy over the next 12 months, up from 60% in a previous survey. Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy and one of the countries most affected by gas supply cuts, could contract as early as this quarter.

Economic activity in the euro zone has been contracting since July, with little sign of improvement in the short term, business surveys showed. In addition, euro zone inflation is expected to peak at 9.6% in the last three months of the year.

Economists now think the ECB will pause its rate hike cycle early, but will raise the deposit rate to a peak of 2% by February next year. More than half of economists expect the ECB to raise rates by 75 basis points at its October meeting.

USD/JPY closed up 0.16% on Monday at 143.19, still hovering below the strong resistance level of 145, which was reinforced by verbal warnings from Japanese officials to step up their intervention in the currency market.

The Bank of Japan will hold its interest rate decision on September 22, and it is widely expected to stick to its massive stimulus measures and maintain an ultra-easy policy. But a turning point in Japan’s monetary policy could come sooner than markets expected, with the central bank recently dropping the word “temporary” to describe a rise in consumer prices.

GBP/USD closed up 0.08% at $1.1431 on Monday.

UK retail sales fell sharply in August as British consumers struggled to cope with soaring prices and high energy costs. UK purchases of goods fell 1.6% in the July-August period, reversing a modest increase in the previous month.

Rising prices and the cost of living are affecting sales, the ONS said. Sales have continued to trend downward since the UK economy reopened in the summer of 2021.

Capital Economics economist Kroos said the data showed that the UK economy was “accelerating in downward momentum” and further reinforced her view that “the UK economy is already in recession”.

Key data and outlook for Tuesday

Big events to watch on Tuesday: Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of monetary policy meeting, ECB Governing Mueller speech

Aggregate Viewpoints

1. Westpac: The RBA is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in October

2. OCBC Bank of Singapore: If the outside world thinks the Fed is less hawkish, the US index may fall after the interest rate decision

①Singapore OCBC Bank said that although the Fed’s hawkishness is currently expected in the baseline scenario, if the outside world believes that the Fed’s stance is less hawkish, the US dollar index may fall back after the announcement of the interest rate decision;

②At the same time, on the eve of the FOMC meeting, the cautious mood is expected to give the dollar broad support in the decline

3. Commerzbank: If the Fed’s peak interest rate is sharply raised, it will support the dollar

① Commerzbank said the dollar will strengthen if the expected peak of the federal funds rate is raised. Markets are still unsure whether the Fed will raise rates this week by 75 basis points or 100 basis points, but it is certain that the Fed’s expectations for the key rate in June must be too low;

② The big question is where the Fed expects rates to peak.If this forecast increases significantly, it will be supportive for the dollar, otherwise, the dollar will have less support

4. Swiss National Bank: CHF likely to keep rising in coming months

① According to economists polled by Reuters, the Swiss National Bank will join the ranks of raising interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday to curb inflation near a three-decade high. They also said that despite a stronger Swiss franc, price gains have not yet peaked.

②Despite a similar 75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank earlier this month, expectations for such a rate hike by the SNB pushed the Swiss franc against the euro to the level since January 2015 on September 15. the strongest level.

③According to the SNB, a strong Swiss franc will “benefit nothing” and these gains will likely be maintained in the coming months as there are likely to be several more rate hikes.