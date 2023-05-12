Foreign exchange trading reminder: The market rethinks the outlook for monetary policy, “risk aversion is king” and the dollar rises to a more than one-week high Provider FX678

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The market rethinks the outlook for monetary policy, and the “safe haven is king” dollar rises to a more than one-week high



During the Asian session on Friday (May 12), the US dollar index fluctuated within a narrow range and is currently trading around 102.09. The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Thursday and hit a more than one-week high against a basket of major currencies as traders sought safety after a slew of economic data prompted a reassessment of the outlook for global monetary policy. Commodity currencies also fell sharply, with the Australian dollar It was the biggest one-day drop since March 7.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped to its highest level in 1-1/2 years last week, pointing to cracks in the labor market as demand slows, which could leave room for the Federal Reserve to pause further rate hikes next month.

Inflationary pressures are subsiding as demand cools. Other data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices rebounded only slightly in April and wholesale inflation hit its slowest annual rate in more than two years. The reports are considered in line with most economists’ expectations for a recession by the end of the year.

The U.S. Labor Department said final demand producer prices (PPI) rebounded 0.2 percent in April after falling 0.4 percent in March. In the 12 months through April, PPI rose 2.3%, the smallest year-on-year increase since January 2021, after rising 2.7% in March.

“I think the market is starting to rethink the prospect of a Fed rate cut after inflation, albeit cooling, remains high,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington. “If the market rules out a rate cut, the dollar will benefit, In this case, the dollar can maintain its yield advantage for a longer period of time.”

Joe Manimbo said, “After the ECB and Bank of England meetings, you start to feel that any further rate hikes in Europe may be smaller than previously thought. If some people question the Fed’s rate cuts, and the market believes that foreign rates Smaller, which helps level the playing field in the forex market.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.63% to close at 102.08 on Thursday, hitting an intraday high of 102.15, the highest in more than a week.

Sterling fell to a one-week low of 1.2497 against the dollar on Thursday before closing down 0.9%, its biggest one-day drop since March 15.The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it will raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%. Central Bank Governor Bailey said the central bank will “stay the course” in the battle against inflation. Inflation in the UK is climbing the fastest of any major economy.

Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said he thought U.K. interest rates may have peaked now, but would likely remain at that level until 2024 before cutting rates.

“We suspect some stickiness in wage growth and domestic inflation will mean that the holding phase in the cycle will be quite long, extending into the first half of next year (by comparison, we think the Fed will cut rates this year), Dales said.

EUR/USD fell to an intraday low of $1.09 on Thursday before closing 0.6% lower at 1.0915.

The U.S. data came after data released earlier by the Asian powerhouse showed more evidence of its sluggish recovery from the pandemic.

Erik Bregar, director of foreign exchange and precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto, said: “The data from the big Asian countries was a bit of a surprise. If you tie this to the restart hype that has been going on for months, honestly, it really didn’t happen. So , feels like such a reaction, broader risk-off … let’s buy the dollar. Put in some safer bets, or unwind some riskier bets.”

Traders of fed funds futures still expect the Fed to pause rate hikes and cut rates in September. The Fed’s current target range for the federal funds rate is 5% to 5.25%.

Commodity currencies also weakened sharply on Thursday as market concerns about the global economic outlook intensified. It fell 1.07% to close at 0.6297, the biggest one-day drop since April 14.

Important economic data and risk events on Friday

Institutional view

BoE Governor: Chief Economist Peel Was Wrong

Bank of England Governor Bailey sparked outrage by admitting his chief economist was wrong to make controversial comments that Britons must accept that things are worse and stop the blame game that fuels persistent inflation. “The huge blow to lower national income is a challenge we have to deal with.” Bailey’s comments came as the Bank of England backed a 12th consecutive interest rate hike, again pushing up borrowing costs for households and businesses. Bailey said the “economic implications of the fall in national income are clear”, but added that the BoE was “very sensitive” to the state of British households during the cost of living crisis.

Titan Asset Management: Risk factors may put pressure on GBP/USD

Alex Livingstone, head of trading at Titan Asset Management, said sterling could soon reverse its recent gains against the dollar if the underlying risk-off sentiment drives investors to safety. Expectations of further rate hikes from the Bank of England have recently lifted GBP/USD above 1.26 as the UK-US interest rate differential narrowed. However, it may not be all smooth sailing for sterling in the coming months as several key risks remain, including the US debt ceiling impasse and a worsening US banking crisis. A materialization of either of those two main risks would dampen risk sentiment and boost the dollar, Livingstone said.

Deutsche Bank: Bank of England appears less confident in cutting inflation

Sanjay Raja, chief U.K. economist at Deutsche Bank, said the BoE still seemed unconfident about getting inflation down to its 2 percent target, insisting that future interest rate decisions would be data-based. Raja said the minutes released by the Bank of England highlighted increased caution over second-round effects such as wage spirals, while its CPI expectations were also at record levels of uncertainty. He added that the BoE would therefore be constrained by incoming data on economic growth, the labor market and inflation when deciding whether to raise rates at future meetings.

Financial services company Ebury: Bank of England may raise interest rates once more in August

Financial services firm Ebury said the pound had room to rise as the Bank of England said on Thursday it would raise interest rates further and Britain appeared increasingly confident of avoiding a recession as it raised its growth forecast for 2023. The BoE is likely to hike rates further if inflation persists, a clear signal that at least one more rate hike is coming in June and possibly another in August. This is a clear bullish sign for the pound, especially now that both the Fed and the ECB have dropped their rate guidance.

Financial Blog Zero Hedge Comments on U.S. April PPI: The Fed Gains More Room to Pause Interest Rate Hikes

The CPI announced on Wednesday cooled slightly, and the market expects producer prices (PPI) to rise month-on-month (down from last month), but the year-on-year growth rate will slow down further. After falling 0.5% MoM in March, PPI rose 0.2% MoM in April (less than 0.3% expected), which slowed the year-on-year growth to 2.3% (2.7% previously, 2.5% expected). The annual rate of core PPI also slowed. This trend in PPI and CPI is now showing deflationary signals. Finally, of all the “price stability” indicators that track the collapse in M2, PPI appears to be leading the pack. All of this gives the Fed more room to pause rate hikes (or cuts).