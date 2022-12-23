Foreign-funded enterprises: The central economic work conference released a major signal that will further boost market expectations and the confidence of global companies

China Daily, December 22. According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, the Central Economic Work Conference will be held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to vigorously develop the digital economy and support platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and demonstrating their talents in international competition.

According to China Daily, market observers and business executives said on the 19th that China‘s efforts to build an institutional system conducive to high-level opening-up and seek to join high-standard economic and trade agreements will further boost market expectations and global business expectations in 2023. Confidence. This is in response to a series of policy measures to promote economic growth proposed during the Central Economic Work Conference. The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that greater efforts will be made to attract and utilize foreign capital, expand market access, increase opening up of the modern service industry, and implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises.

Ding Shuang, head of Greater China research at Standard Chartered Bank, said: “This message sends a positive signal that will help revive the private sector and expectations of the platform economy.

Zhao Ping, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Research Institute, said that in order to achieve these goals, next year China will further adhere to standard economic and trade rules, create a more market-oriented and law-based business environment, and be more open to multinational companies.

Chen Weili, chief executive of U.S.-based sneaker and apparel company Skechers, said that as China sends strong signals that stimulating domestic demand will be a major government priority in 2023, Skechers will put The number of stores across China has grown from around 3,000 this year to as many as 6,000 by 2026.

German pump systems supplier Wilo Group plans to open a new factory next year in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. “Once the factory is operational, our products will be supplied to the Chinese market and exported to other emerging markets,” said Lyman Tu, vice president of Wilo Group China and Southeast Asia.

The South China Morning Post believes that China is determined to show the world that it is going all out to get the economy back on track.