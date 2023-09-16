Foreign Investment in China Sees Decrease in First Eight Months of the Year but High-Tech Industries Remain Strong

Title: Foreign Investment in My Country Declines by 5.1% in First Eight Months

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce on the 15th revealed that foreign investment in my country amounted to 847.17 billion yuan in the first eight months of this year, experiencing a year-on-year decrease of 5.1%. Despite the decline, there was an increase of 33% in the number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises, reaching a total of 33,154. The manufacturing industry recorded an actual use of foreign capital of 239.95 billion yuan, showing a 6.8% year-on-year increase.

The Foreign Investment Department of the Ministry of Commerce attributed the decrease in foreign capital utilization to two primary factors. Firstly, the global economy’s slow recovery has weakened cross-border investments. Projections from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the OECD indicate a decrease in global foreign direct investment in 2022 and a continuing downward trend this year. Secondly, the substantial investment attracted last year has resulted in a relatively larger base number for comparison. In 2022, my country achieved a record high of over 1.2 trillion yuan in foreign investment, with an average growth rate of 8.6% over three years.

Despite the overall decline, the high-tech industries emerged as a bright spot in attracting foreign investments. High-tech manufacturing saw a significant 19.7% year-on-year increase in foreign capital utilization, specifically in the electronic and communication equipment manufacturing industry (39.7% increase) and the medical equipment and instrumentation manufacturing industry (25.6% increase). The high-tech service industry also experienced a surge, with a 57.1% increase in foreign capital utilization in R&D and design services.

The Ministry of Commerce emphasized that while fluctuations in foreign investment are normal market behavior, it is essential to consider both the scale and structure, both in the short and long term. The notable increase in high-tech manufacturing foreign investment showcases an improvement in the quality of investment. Moreover, the 33% year-on-year increase in the number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises reflects foreign investors’ confidence in long-term investment in China.

Furthermore, data unveiled an increase in actual investments from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Germany by 132.6%, 111.2%, 105.6%, 59.2%, 25.3%, and 20.8% respectively (including investment data through free ports).

To further optimize the foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investments, the State Council recently issued the “Opinions on Further Optimizing the Foreign Investment Environment and Increasing Attraction of Foreign Investment.” This initiative addresses concerns of foreign-invested enterprises and introduces 24 targeted policies and measures. The Ministry of Commerce, along with local authorities and relevant departments, will collaborate to promote policy awareness, enhance support measures, and ensure effective policy implementation.

Overall, despite the decline in foreign investment, my country continues to foster an environment that attracts foreign investors. With targeted policies and measures in place, the government aims to facilitate a sustained and robust inflow of foreign capital.

