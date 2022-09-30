Original title: Foreign media: sales are less than expected, Apple may abandon the iPhone 14 production increase plan

News on September 28, according to the latest foreign media reports, Apple will abandon this year’s iPhone 14 production increase plan due to lower-than-expected demand.

Apple scrapped plans to increase production by 6 million iPhone 14 units after an expected surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday night local time, people familiar with the matter said. Apple’s latest line of smartphones sold 987,000 units in China in the first three days of its launch, according to a Jefferies report on Monday, 11 percent lower than sales of similar products in the iPhone 13 lineup in the same period last year.

Suppliers revealed that Apple has set a goal of producing about 90 million iPhone 14 units by the end of this year, roughly the same as last year. Among them, the market demand for higher-priced iPhone Pro models is also stronger than lower-priced models.

A few days ago, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple has asked Hon Hai Foxconn to switch the production line of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro model, and said that after the production line switch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be released in the second half of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 30-35% of the overall iPhone 14 series shipments.

(World Wide Web)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: