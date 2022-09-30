Home Business Foreign media: Sales are lower than expected, Apple may abandon the iPhone 14 production increase plan – yqqlm
Business

Foreign media: Sales are lower than expected, Apple may abandon the iPhone 14 production increase plan – yqqlm

by admin
Foreign media: Sales are lower than expected, Apple may abandon the iPhone 14 production increase plan – yqqlm

Original title: Foreign media: sales are less than expected, Apple may abandon the iPhone 14 production increase plan

News on September 28, according to the latest foreign media reports, Apple will abandon this year’s iPhone 14 production increase plan due to lower-than-expected demand.

Apple scrapped plans to increase production by 6 million iPhone 14 units after an expected surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday night local time, people familiar with the matter said. Apple’s latest line of smartphones sold 987,000 units in China in the first three days of its launch, according to a Jefferies report on Monday, 11 percent lower than sales of similar products in the iPhone 13 lineup in the same period last year.

Suppliers revealed that Apple has set a goal of producing about 90 million iPhone 14 units by the end of this year, roughly the same as last year. Among them, the market demand for higher-priced iPhone Pro models is also stronger than lower-priced models.

A few days ago, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple has asked Hon Hai Foxconn to switch the production line of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro model, and said that after the production line switch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be released in the second half of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 30-35% of the overall iPhone 14 series shipments.

(World Wide Web)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Porsche on the stock market is worth more...

Chinese electric cars are pushing the European auto...

The mortal enemy of the 13th generation Core...

Wall Street: recovery crippled by inflation numbers. September...

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain people: The total order...

Bed Bath & Beyond: From Reddit’s stock meme...

Horizon Journey 5 is the first to carry...

Business confidence collapses, blocked investments and more layoffs...

Provide stronger support for the real economy

Take Off: revenues + 12%, Ebitda margin at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy