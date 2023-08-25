Foreign skilled workers: A small German immigration miracle

Accordingly, the number of employees from abroad in academic MINT professions (i.e. mathematics, engineering, natural sciences and technology) increased almost by a factor of three: from around 70,000 at the end of 2012 to almost 202,000 specialists at the end of 2022. This means a total of 16 billion additional euros for the German added value. The proportion of foreigners has thus almost doubled within ten years to 12.7 percent. Overall, employment in academic MINT professions in Germany rose from over one million to more than one and a half million, and thus by almost 50 percent.

But where do these people come from? Immigration from third countries is particularly high. It has more than quadrupled from over 30,000 to nearly 122,000. The country of origin India is the leader with an increase of 635 percent – ​​from 3,750 to over 27,500 skilled workers.

