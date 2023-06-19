Home » Forex: Bank of Japan effect on the yen, the lowest in 15 years on the euro
On the forex market, focus on the yen after the Bank of Japan’s decision, announced last Friday, to confirm its extremely accommodative monetary policy.

Led by the new governor Kazuo Ueda, the BoJ (central bank of Japan) confirmed negative rates, at -0.1% and the target of 10-year government bond yields around zero percent.

No changes to its YCC (Yield Curve Control) strategy, which the Bank of Japan continues to pursue.

The fluctuation band of 10-year government bond rates tolerated by the central bank remains between -0.5% and +0.5%.

Following the announcement, the yen slipped to a 15-year low against the euro at 155.22, posting the worst weekly drop in three years.

The yen also lost against the US dollar, with the USD-JPY climbing more than 1%, to 141.795.

Today, at around 8 am Italian time, the yen is recovering ground: the EUR-JPY exchange rate is down by 0.12% to 154.83 while the USD-JPY exchange rate falls by 0.15% to 141.60.

