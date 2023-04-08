The foreign exchange reserves of China rose in March, while the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The foreign exchange reserves of Beijing – the largest in the world – rose $51 billion to $3.184 trillion last month, up from $3.149 trillion expected by a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.133 trillion of February.

The yuan rose 0.86% against the dollar in March, while the dollar fell 2.3% against a basket of other major currencies.

The value of Chinese gold reserves it rose to $131.65 billion at the end of March from $120.28 billion at the end of February.