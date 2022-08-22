Euro and dollar test parity again. At this moment the EUR / USD exchange rate is moving in the area of ​​1,0007 euros (-0.27%). “We’ll see if, like last time, there will be an alleged reaction from the institutions, or if this time they’ll let him go. Deafening silence of the ECB, waiting for a Jerome Powell who in Jackson Hole will certainly not be accommodating, but will continue to reiterate the need to raise the cost of money – says Saverio Berlinzani, senior analyst at ActivTrades -. Especially in light of what Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, declared last Friday about a possible increase of 75 basis points also in September ”.