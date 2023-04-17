Forex European market: Dollar continues to rebound from one-year lows Fed’s road to rate hikes not over yet By Investing.com

© Reuters Forex European market: dollar continues to rebound from one-year lows Fed’s road to raising interest rates is not over yet



Investing.com – The U.S. dollar was higher in European morning trading on Monday (17th), continuing to rebound from a one-year low hit last week, after strong earnings from some of Wall Street’s banking giants tempered concerns about the sector, raising expectations for another rate hike by the Fed.

As of 17:28 Beijing time (05:28 am ET), the dollar, which measures the trend of the dollar against six trade-weighted major currencies, rose 0.20% to 101.448 and rose 0.25% to 101.80.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.524%, at 3.8565%.

The U.S. dollar index fell for five consecutive weeks last Friday (14th), when the United States recorded its biggest drop since the outbreak began, falling to a new one-year low of 100.78.

With inflation cooling rapidly and Fed policymakers concerned that turmoil in the banking sector could lead to a mild recession this year, traders have begun to consider the possibility that the central bank will pause its rate hike cycle in May.

However, strong first-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: ), Citigroup (NYSE: ) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: ) on Friday eased concerns about last month’s banking crisis.

In addition, Fed governors called for continued tightening of monetary policy to combat high inflation.

“With financial conditions not tightening significantly, the labor market continuing to be strong and fairly tight, and inflation running well above target, monetary policy needs to tighten further,” he said.

In the next few days, investors need to continue to pay attention to the speeches of more Fed officials, including the New York Fed President, Governor, and Governor.

Most investors expect a 25 basis point increase in interest rates at the next policy meeting on May 3.

It fell 0.22% to 1.0975, retreating from a one-year high hit last week, but will continue to raise rates longer than the Fed given widespread expectations that inflation may become entrenched.

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said on Friday, “I don’t think our job is done — or even mostly done. On the contrary, it seems to me that further rate hikes will be required.”

The ECB has raised rates by at least 50 basis points at each of its past six meetings and is expected to follow suit in May by another 50 basis points.

It fell 0.24% to 1.2383. The UK will announce February on Tuesday (21st) and March on Wednesday (22nd). The relevant data may affect whether to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting next month.

In addition, it fell 0.10% to 0.6702. Tuesday,. It was up 0.20 percent at 134.03.

It was basically unchanged at 6.8713; it rose 0.07% to 6.8741. Reported at 2.861%. The market is waiting for heavy economic data released tomorrow.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Compiler: Liu Chuan