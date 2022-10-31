© Reuters. Forex in Europe: Multiple central bank interest rate decisions announced this week, the dollar strengthened, non-US currencies generally fell



Investing.com Investing.com – The U.S. dollar strengthened in European morning trade on Monday (31st). This week is quite important for the market, with several central banks holding monetary policy meetings, including the most important Federal Reserve.

As of 17:23 Beijing time (05:23 a.m. ET), the dollar, which measures the trend of the dollar against six trade-weighted major currencies, rose 0.35% to 110.993; it rose 0.34% to 111.11, after hitting a one-month low of 109.53 last week . The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.067%.

On Wednesday (November 2) local time, the FOMC will hold a meeting and is expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points.

There was some selling in the dollar last week on expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be aggressively tightening monetary policy after raising rates this week amid signs of economic weakness.

However, the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation accelerated in September, suggesting there is still work to be done to tame the central bank.

“The Fed will not slow the pace of rate hikes until there is evidence that price pressures are easing, as inflation has failed to do what the Fed wanted,” ING analysts said in a note.

It fell 0.33% to 0.9930, despite rising 0.9% month-on-month, well above expectations for a 0.3% decline. The euro briefly rose after raising rates by 75 basis points last week.

It was down 0.49% at 1.1553. But gains this month remained close to 4 percent as political and economic uncertainty eased under Rishi Sunack as prime minister.

This Thursday (November 3), there will be a meeting, which is widely expected to raise interest rates again to curb high inflation.

“The market is firmly pricing in a 75bps rate hike, but we think the market has underestimated the risk of a 50bps hike as the Bank of England prepares for an impending recession,” ING said.

Up 0.58% to 148.30, the yen continued to trade near its weakest level in 32 years after data showed further declines in September.

Last Friday (28th), the stance of ultra-loose policy remained unchanged, which is diametrically opposed to the aggressive tightening policy of the Federal Reserve this year.

It fell 0.22% to 0.6397, and will announce an interest rate decision on Thursday (November 3), and it is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. It fell 0.12% to 0.5806.

It rose 0.63% to 7.2982. Official data showed that it unexpectedly fell below the withering line, falling to 49.2, compared with 50.0 originally expected by the market.

