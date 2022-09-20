© Reuters Forex Europe: The US dollar rose slightly and the euro fell again to the parity line just before the opening of the Fed rate meeting



Investing.com – In European markets on Tuesday (September 20), the dollar rose slightly, approaching a 20-year high, amid bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sharply again.

As of 17:16 Beijing time (05:16 a.m. ET), the U.S. dollar, which measures the trend of the U.S. dollar against six trade-weighted major currencies, rose 0.07% to 109.545; it rose 0.03% to 109.78, after reaching 110.79 on September 7. Decade high. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.524%.

The two-day monetary policy meeting will begin tonight, and the bank is expected to continue its ultra-large interest rate hike policy to curb overheating inflation.

Investors widely expected a 75 basis point hike, but some even thought a full percentage point hike was possible as last week showed inflation remained stubbornly high.

At the same time, the Fed will also release a new batch of forecasts for inflation, economic growth and the future path of interest rates, which are also expected to be closely watched by the market to assess future policy prospects.

Analysts at ABN Amro said, “After seeing the recent developments in the U.S. economy and inflation, we now expect an earlier rate hike from the FOMC and an earlier peak in rates. We expect federal funds (cap) Rates will peak at 4% in December instead of February.”

It fell 0.15% to 1.0007 after data showed a record high of 45.8%, with soaring energy prices still the main driver.

The European Central Bank hit 75 basis points last week in a bid to rein in near double-digit inflation, while German PPI data is expected to cement the ECB’s resolve.

Up 0.37% to 143.74, the yen was further weighed down by its first climb to 3.970% since November 2007.

In addition, a monetary policy meeting is also held on Thursday, but the bank is widely expected to keep its ultra-easy stimulus policy unchanged.

The policy gap between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan weighed heavily on the yen, which climbed to 144.99 in early September for the first time in 24 years.

Flat at $1.1430, the pound recovered after falling to a 37-year low of $1.1351 at the end of last week. An interest rate decision will also be announced on Thursday, with another rate hike expected to be 50 or 75 basis points.

It rose 0.1% to 7.0135, still above the important psychological level of 7, after China left its LPR rate unchanged.

In other currencies, it rose 0.45% to 10.8105, and rose 0.31% to 10.8212, despite a sharp increase of a full percentage point to 1.75%, which was higher than the market expectation of 75 basis points.

