Investing.com – The U.S. dollar was lower in European morning trade on Wednesday (2nd), as traders awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on interest rates. Before that, the market may trade cautiously.

As of 16:56 Beijing time (04:56 a.m. ET), the dollar, which measures the trend of the U.S. dollar against six trade-weighted major currencies, fell 0.25% to 111.080; it fell 0.26% to 111.18. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.055%, back above 4%.

, which is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row. Markets, however, were divided on how much to raise interest rates in December, especially as Fed officials recently hinted that the pace of tightening may be slowed.

That said, with the labor market still tight and showing little sign of cooling, the Fed is more likely to stick to an aggressive tightening path.

However, analysts at ABN Amro said, “Our base case is for the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting. After that, we expect a pause in tightening.”

However, the agency acknowledged that they “doubt the Fed will rush to signal such a signal at the upcoming meeting. If the Fed does choose to signal a reduction in the size of its rate hikes in December, the Fed may also simultaneously signal that (eventually) rates may be higher than before.” Expected higher.”

The U.S. dollar still has enough strength to retake or surpass its recent highs and resume its gains, while the current weakness is temporary, according to a media poll of currency strategists.

It was up 0.27% at 0.9901, near a one-week low of 0.9853 in the previous session. This week, the euro zone will be released, data is expected to show the region’s economy is heading.

It rose 0.24% to 1.1510. The interest rate decision will be announced on Thursday, and the Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points because it has reached double digits.

It fell 0.75% to 147.16 after the Japanese government confirmed that it spent a record $42.8 billion in currency market interventions this month to support the yen, as markets wait to see the follow-up from the Japanese government.

The yen, on the other hand, was also boosted by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who rarely said the BOJ could tighten its ultra-dovish policy if it improves.

It fell 0.48% to 0.6426; it rose 0.02% to 7.2789.

