Forex Trading Alert: Yen Intervention Limits Losses, RBA Interest Rate Decision Looms

Forex traders are on alert as the Japanese government may intervene in the currency markets to curb excess volatility in the yen. This comes after Japan’s finance minister issued a warning last week. The U.S. dollar initially weakened as U.S. manufacturing contracted for the eighth consecutive month in June. The Institute for Supply Management reported that its manufacturing PMI fell to its lowest level since May 2020. However, the dollar was able to trim its losses as other economic indicators pointed to continued growth in the U.S. economy.

Despite the manufacturing slump, experts predict that inflation in the U.S. may rise again by late summer. The consumer price index will be released on July 12, and many are expecting a rebound in prices. However, the ISM survey’s measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell in June as supply chain issues eased and borrowing costs dampened demand.

In terms of currency pair movements, the dollar rose to an eight-month high against the yen last Friday on expectations of intervention by the Japanese government. Japan last entered the market in September 2020 to boost its currency. The euro came under pressure due to concerns of a global economic slowdown, but it has since rebounded. The Australian dollar has been on the rise against the U.S. dollar, supported by expectations of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The RBA will announce its interest rate decision on July 4. TD Securities and Westpac both predict that the RBA will raise interest rates by 25 basis points. They cite factors such as a tight labor market, rising retail sales, rebounding house prices, and increased household savings as reasons for further rate increases. However, Mitsubishi UFJ believes that the RBA needs to take a hawkish stance, otherwise the Australian dollar will come under pressure. They expect the RBA to keep rates unchanged.

Other institutions, such as Societe Generale and ING Bank, have opposing views on the RBA’s decision. Societe Generale expects the RBA to keep rates on hold in July, with no significant change in the policy statement. ING Bank believes that another rate hike in July seems unlikely, given the unexpected downturn in inflation. They suggest that the September meeting is a more probable option for a rate increase.

On the currency front, the pound edged lower against the dollar. Traders are starting to doubt whether rate hikes by the Bank of England will have a positive impact on sterling, despite its strong performance in the first half of the year.

Institutional viewpoints vary on the currency and interest rate outlook. OANDA believes that the dollar will recover from the decline in manufacturing data. Bank of America expects the RBA to keep rates unchanged, which may put pressure on the Australian dollar in the short term. Holland International suggests that both Europe and the United States may see moderate declines this week, but it’s too early to expect a sharp fall.

Overall, forex traders are closely monitoring these developments and adjusting their positions accordingly.

