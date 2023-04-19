Forex trading made easy

The Forex market is no longer reserved for the big banks and companies. It has opened up and everyone can now participate in the largest and most liquid market in the world. Financial movements are correspondingly pronounced at around USD 5 trillion per day. Investors value the opportunity for significant profit-taking with a moderate level of risk provided by the stability of the asset class. André Witzel’s website, Trading.de, provides you with valuable background information on forex trading, intensive seminars and an introduction to the most important forex brokers.

Forex trading briefly explained

The acronym Forex stands for Foreign Exchange and thus for foreign exchange. This is how the term forex trading derives as a foreign exchange market. It’s about currencies that can be speculated on. To be more precise, traders trade currency pairs and bet on rising or falling prices, the difference between which they can book as profits depending on the underlying asset with a correct forecast minus spreads and other brokerage fees. Many brokers specialize in forex trading. The broker Roboforex, for example, has a good reputation in the industry. At Trading.de you can Find experiences on Roboforex.

Leverage trading is popular in these financial products so that speculation on currency rates is associated with lavish profits. The majors provide the most stability, with the following six currency pairs considered reliable in terms of strength:

EUR/USD

USD/JPY

GBP/USD

USD/CHF

AUD/USD

USD/CAD

The advantages of forex trading

The prospect of strong profits from leverage combined with high stability attracts many traders to this asset class. The hurdles for beginners have been continuously lowered by low minimum stakes, so that the forex market has become a field of activity for everyone who is interested in what is happening on the stock exchange. The phenomenon that one can also speculate on falling prices doubles the scope of action for traders. The high level of liquidity offers the advantage of fast transactions with limited risk, as it is impossible for financially strong individual players to steer the stock market price in a desired direction.

Here traders can rely on the fact that the laws of the stock exchange apply more or less without restrictions. Furthermore, the fees for the broker are moderate with a view to other asset classes in order not to direct the high demand for forex brokers to the competition. Only the spreads and thus the respective difference between the highest stock market price that investors are willing to pay and the lowest selling price are of particular note.

The disadvantages of forex trading

As the expert and coach André Witzel from Trading.de repeatedly emphasizes, the leverage also works backwards, so that losses can also multiply. Healthy risk management is important with this asset class in order to avoid additional payments and margin calls. On the other hand, traders can easily counter the problem of the non-existence of a global regulatory body by opting for a broker with a license from a recognized national regulatory authority such as Bafin in Germany, ESMA in the EU or the FCA in England.

Traders should also do so because this asset class is known for a conspicuous number of black sheep among unregulated brokers who want to take advantage of the naivety of inexperienced traders. The currency market is inherently unpredictable and difficult to learn because of the many factors that can affect currency price movements.

What factors influence currencies?

The sheer number of factors that influence currency price movements make thorough fundamental analysis essential, which traders should supplement with sophisticated technical analysis. When it comes to analysis tools for trend recognition, brokers are outdoing each other with their increasingly sophisticated tools, so it is worthwhile for traders to compare brokers Offer of charts to scrutinize. The most important factors on the currencies are the following:

Central bank interest rate policy

Economic indicators such as unemployment and inflation

political events

trade balance of the country

commodity prices

debt level of the country

Commodities and commodity currencies

Those with a soft spot for commodities should focus on typical commodity currencies such as the South African Rand, Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar when trading forex. With regard to oil and gas, while the Russian ruble and currencies of Arabia are also considered commodity currencies, we discourage speculating on these currencies due to the impact of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the political instability in the Arabian region.

