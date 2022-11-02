Reminder of foreign exchange transactions: Expectations of the Fed’s dovish turn in December have increased, the US index is under pressure, and the expected rate hike by the Bank of England has helped the pound rebound



Beijing time on Wednesday (November 2) in early Asian trading, the US dollar index fell slightly and is currently trading around 111.53. The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday,Some expect the Fed to signal a slower pace of tightening after the meeting, to assess the impact of rate hikes on the economy. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight rate range by 75 basis points this week to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, which would be the fourth such rate hike in a row.

For December, with Fed officials suggesting that the pace of tightening may be slowed, price action in the federal funds futures market points to a 57% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Fed in December, but on Friday it was expected to be around 70%.

“There is some optimism thatThere could be a wording change following this week’s FOMC meeting, suggesting a possible slowdown next time。”

The U.S. dollar index has surged more than 15 percent this year as the Federal Reserve aggressively hiked interest rates, hitting other currencies and weighing on the global economy. As a result, investors cheered remarks from some Fed officials who suggested the central bank could turn to a smaller rate hike after Wednesday’s meeting.

“While the Fed may discuss tapering rate hikes at its December meeting, Powell is likely to refrain from pre-committing such action now,” said Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research. He will reiterate the Fed Actions will depend on the data and decisions will be made based on the circumstances of each meeting.”

The Bank of England is also meeting this week and is also expected to raise rates by 75 basis points. Traders expect the Bank of England to slow down and raise interest rates by 50 basis points in December.

Sterling, which had fallen more than 1% against the dollar on Monday, rebounded on Tuesday, closing up 0.15% at 1.1478.

EUR/USD closed down 0.05% at 0.9873 on Tuesday. Global inflation remained stubbornly high, with the euro zone recording its biggest year-on-year price rise in history in October, data showed on Monday.

Specific data show that the euro zone’s October reconciled CPI rose 10.7% year-on-year, expected 10.3%, the previous value of 10%, a new high. The euro zone’s GDP rose 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, in line with expectations, but well below the 4.1% growth rate in the second quarter. The euro zone’s October harmonized CPI rose 1.5% month-on-month, expected 1.2%, and the previous value of 1.2%. The euro zone’s GDP in the third quarter rose by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, expected 0.1%, and the previous value of 0.8%.

The European Union’s economic expansion is widely expected to reverse in the winter as the energy crisis continues to ravage businesses and households. The EU economic outlook remains highly uncertain. Mild weather and better-than-expected natural gas supplies have led to a sharp drop in some wholesale energy costs, but future supply issues and the Russia-Ukraine war still pose risks.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered from one-week lows amid a broad lift in market sentiment.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand dollar hit a nearly 1.5-month high of 0.5901 against the US dollar, and finally closed up 0.46% at 0.5839. The Aussie fell against the dollar earlier on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia held on to only a modest 25 basis point rate hike even as inflation hit a 32-year high in the third quarter. The Australian dollar was last down 0.05% at 0.6393 on Tuesday.

Key data and outlook for Wednesday

Big things to watch on Wednesday: ECB Governor Villeroy speaks, US President Joe Biden speaks on infrastructure. The major events that need attention on Thursday are the Federal Reserve’s announcement of interest rate decisions and policy statements, and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s monetary policy press conference.

Summary of Institutional Views

1. Westpac: Still bullish on the Australian dollar

Sean Callow, FX strategist at Westpac, said, “We have been bullish on AUD/USD recently as the USD has some wobbles on the Fed outlook and given the external picture in Australia is still very strong. The RBA continues to trade at 25 basis points. The modest pace of rate hikes can only be considered a minor setback.”

2. Goldman Sachs raises GBP/USD forecast

①Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Cahill described the outlook for the pound after Sunak was named UK Prime Minister: “It’s better, but not so good;”

②In the wake of recent political and economic developments in the UK, Cahill and his colleagues raised their forecasts for the pound;

③ Goldman Sachs currently forecasts three-, six- and twelve-month GBP/USD targets at 1.10, 1.11 and 1.22 (previously 1.05, 1.08 and 1.19)

3. MUFG: Sterling may fall due to growth risks, Bank of England may raise interest rates less than expected

① Mitsubishi UFJ foreign exchange analyst Lee Hardman said that as economic growth risks will become more apparent in 2023, and the Bank of England may raise interest rates less than market expectations, the pound will face a new round of decline. The UK government may overreact to the recent instability in government bonds or gilts and tighten fiscal policy excessively, “increasing the likelihood of weaker UK growth/longer recession”;

② Taking into account the prospect of fiscal policy tightening, the market’s expectation for the Bank of England’s highest interest rate has been lowered from 6.00% to 4.75%. However, the Bank of England may raise interest rates less than expected.Tight fiscal policy changes balance between inflation and growth risks

4. TD Securities: The dollar is now more sensitive to Fed rate cuts than hikes

TD Securities said the dollar has become less sensitive to rate hikes, so bets on the Fed’s rate-cut cycle are more of a concern. Mazen Issa, senior strategist at the firm, said the U.S. dollar’s correlation pattern has shifted since late October when markets began pricing in a dovish Fed policy, and the greenback is now more sensitive to rate-cut bets. This suggests that upward pressure on the dollar may be starting to ease. Issa also said there is a good chance that the federal funds rate will need to remain high for some time to maintain support for the dollar. This means that the dollar is only likely to lose ground if other currencies strengthen based on their own fundamentals; for those looking to make big bucks, more patience is required.