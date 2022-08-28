Forge ahead on a new journey and make contributions to a new era • An extraordinary decade丨The great powers are marching towards a new digital journey

Feihe Group’s intelligent production workshop.Photo by Zhang Chunlei, a trainee reporter of this newspaper

□ Our reporter Dong Ying

Looking back on the industrial revitalization road of Longjiang in the past ten years, a thick and colorful picture drawn by transformation, breakthrough, leap, and new engine is slowly unfolding.

China First Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. “reborn from the ashes” with drastic reforms and courage, and achieved a leap in operating income from 3.2 billion yuan in 2016 to 41.86 billion yuan in 2021;

Jianlong Group reorganized the Longjiang iron and steel industry, and the province’s iron and steel industry achieved the “double thousand” goal of 10 million tons of output and 100 billion yuan in output value;

Daqing Gulong Continental Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone was approved, and 119 projects including Daqing Petrochemical’s refining structure adjustment, transformation and upgrading were completed and put into production;

Feihe Group’s operating income jumped from more than 3 billion yuan to 22.78 billion yuan in the past 10 years, becoming a national leader in infant formula milk powder industry;

HE Group independently developed the million-kilowatt hydro-generator unit of the “Baihetan” hydropower station with the largest single-unit capacity in the world, marking the historic leap from “Made in China” to “Created in China” in the construction of large-scale hydropower projects in China…

The introduction and empowerment of new ideas, new mechanisms, and new technologies is behind every effort to accelerate the optimization of Longjiang’s industrial structure. Heilongjiang has dared to break through and dare to stand in this tough battle to change the structure and adjust the structure. The determination and practice to try and brave new paths. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions, and have done a good job in the “three major articles” with high quality to build a solid foundation for development. The 13th provincial party congress sounded the rallying call for the implementation of the industrial revitalization action plan, accelerated the construction of the “4567” modern industrial system, installed new engines and changed lanes to overtake vehicles to speed up comprehensively. Start writing.

Metamorphosis: Reform really hits hard, “time-honored brand” rejuvenates

Beginning in 2016, China First Heavy Industries achieved a one-year turnaround, a two-year doubling, and a three-year leap. This old state-owned enterprise in my country’s equipment manufacturing industry has a new vitality for high-quality development, which is inseparable from a series of reforms.

The CRRC Qiche Group, established in 2018, reconstructed the core system of the enterprise and reorganized the development path. While carrying the banner of the “national team” of China‘s railway freight cars, its diversified business and overseas orders continued to grow. The domestic market share of the products is more than 20%, and more than 40,000 railway freight cars of various types have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Kenya.

Taking reform as a key measure to promote development, in the past ten years, the pace of reform of central enterprises in the province has not stopped, and the reform of provincial state-owned enterprises is also in full swing. In January 2019, seven major investment groups in Heilongjiang Province were established, covering agriculture, transportation, finance, construction and other fields, which once again became an important support for the comprehensive revitalization of the old industrial base in our province.

Leaping: the new model promotes the development of “Longjiang Manufacturing” and “Longjiang Intelligent Manufacturing”

The beginning of autumn is slightly cool, and the construction of Feihe (Qiqihar) intelligent ecological industrial park project is in full swing. It is reported that the project will build a German GEAMSD-800 international intelligent milk powder production line with a daily processing capacity of 500 tons of fresh milk. In the intelligent formula milk powder production workshop of Kedong Feihe Dairy, the entire production line is operated by robots and runs in an orderly manner. Informatization, automation and intelligence boost Feihe Group onto the track of rapid development.

Promote transformation with model innovation and empower traditional industries with digital intelligence. In the past ten years, “Longjiang Manufacturing” has continued to make strides towards “Longjiang Intelligent Manufacturing”. Data show that at present, the digitization rate of key business links, key processes and production equipment in the province’s manufacturing industry has reached 25.4%, 37.7% and 39.3% respectively. The “China Cloud Valley” big data industry agglomeration effect has emerged, and many companies have been selected as national pilot demonstrations of big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT integration innovation. A satellite manufacturing and application industrial park, Beidou Navigation Industrial Park, and Geographic Information Industrial Park have been built. 205 enterprises have reached the national standard for the integration of industrialization and industrialization, and 175 provincial-level digital workshops have been built. Daqing Volvo was rated as the first smart factory in the province.

Breakthrough: Based on innovation, “Longjiang Wisdom” supports “Longjiang Creation”

Recently, the Harbin Batang runner processing base in Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province returned good news. After 10 months of hard work, the Jinsha River Basin Hydropower Project and the first runner of the Batang Hydropower Station were officially completed, and the dimensional deviations of various inspections were far better than the standard requirements. The first runner of the Francis turbine with the largest diameter in the Tibetan area, independently developed by Harbin Electric Machinery Factory Co., Ltd. of HE Group, passed the joint inspection, realizing “zero counterweight” high-quality manufacturing, and interpreting what a “big country heavy machine” should have with practical actions act and take responsibility.

“Shenzhou” series spacecraft, “Tiangong” space laboratory, “Striver” submersible, C919 large aircraft, domestic aircraft carriers and a number of “national heavy weapons” have contributed by Longjiang Industry. A large number of innovative products such as gas turbines, ultra-supercritical steam turbine generators, ultra-supercritical coal-fired boilers, air-cooled fans, and heavy-duty high-end CNC machine tools have reached or approached the world‘s advanced level. In the past ten years, a large number of products created by Longjiang have broken through the technical bottleneck and served the country’s scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

The basis of revitalization and development is innovation. Over the past ten years, Heilongjiang has followed the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, striving to find a new way of innovation and development of the old industrial base, and cultivated and expanded the “new brand name” to release new kinetic energy. Looking at innovation through data: In the past ten years, our province has innovated and developed 380 first (sets) products in key areas such as high-end equipment, new materials, and new-generation information technology, with provincial-level financial support funds reaching 520 million yuan; the total value exceeds 40 billion yuan Yuan’s first (set) of major technical equipment was compensated by the state insurance, with subsidies exceeding 1 billion yuan.

Over the past ten years, the R&D expenditures of industrial enterprises above designated size in our province have accumulated more than 80 billion yuan, accounting for nearly half of the R&D investment in the whole society. There are 35,000 new product development projects, and the sales revenue of new products is 673.6 billion yuan, accounting for 4.5% of operating revenue in 2012 and 11.1% in 2021. There are 2,738 high-tech enterprises in the province, an increase of 3.9 times compared with 2012. There are 35 national specialized and new “little giant” enterprises; 79 national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms such as state key laboratories and engineering technology research centers; The national major scientific and technological infrastructure of the simulation device has been completed and put into use, and the construction of the Hada-Qi National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone and the Jiamusi National Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone has also been officially launched a few days ago.

New engine: change lanes, overtake cars, speed up and build “4567”

From the “four major industries” development plan of digital economy, biological economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design released at the beginning of the year, to the 22nd annual meeting of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum in June, and the 2022 All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Chairman High-end Summit in July And the National Excellent and Strong Private Enterprises Boosting Heilongjiang High-quality Development Conference, August 2022 World 5G Conference and Heilongjiang Large Agricultural Investment Exchange Conference and Agricultural Brand Conference, a series of major events have attracted attention from all walks of life in Heilongjiang, Longjiang digital economy, The four new engines of economic development of bio-economy, ice-snow economy and creative design industry have been started.

Leading companies and key companies have come to the layout. In May, our province successively signed contracts with leading digital economy enterprises such as Huawei and ZTE, as well as key bio-economic enterprises such as BGI and Anhui Fengyuan; during the World 5G Conference, Heilongjiang Qi Anxin Technology Co., Ltd. was completed and unveiled. It took 1 hour to visit the Shenzhen-Kazakhstan Industrial Park, 3 days to make a decision to set up a Heilongjiang subsidiary, 40 days to unveil the company, and the establishment of Heilongjiang Qi Anxin is very fast. At the Heilongjiang Big Agricultural Investment Exchange Conference and Agricultural Brand Conference, Dabeinong’s “Double Hundred Billion in Ten Years” investment plan was officially launched…

A group of experts, scholars and industry leaders have offered wisdom and suggestions for Longjiang to develop a new track, and large projects and good projects have been signed one after another: the 2022 All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Chairman High-end Summit and the National Excellent and Strong Private Enterprises Boost Heilongjiang High-quality Development Conference , 124 signed projects with a total contract value of 153.802 billion yuan, involving 17 industrial fields such as digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy, energy, and food; at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World 5G Conference, 226 signed projects with a contracted value of 103.18 billion yuan; At the Heilongjiang Large Agricultural Investment Exchange Conference and Agricultural Brand Conference, 87 cooperation projects were signed, with a contract value of 151.65 billion yuan…

This year, our province formulated and issued the “Heilongjiang Provincial Industrial Revitalization Action Plan” to accelerate the construction of a “4567” modern industrial system with 4 new engines of economic development, 5 strategic emerging industries, 6 traditional advantageous industries and 7 service industries. While continuing to do a good job in the “three major articles”, Longjiang’s industrial revitalization has been in full swing, accelerating towards a more splendid future.