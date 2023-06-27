Home » Forgotten wars, children victims of conflicts around the world. The map
Children in armed conflicts, the UNETCHAC project starts – From 4 Continents the First Virtual Map for Schools and Universities

From Myanmar to Rd Congo, from Afghanistan to Mali and Sudan: l’Universities Network for Children in Armed Conflict (UNETCHAC), with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of International cooperation in Italy, will work on these and other conflict and post-conflict areas with the aim of developing sensitive data and analyzing abuse and violence against children. The subject of analysis will also be the social reintegration processes in favor of these minors. This is the first research work on a global scale carried out by a specialized university network on children in armed conflict.

