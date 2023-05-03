Form a joint force to expand demand——Implement the spirit of the Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee to do a good job in the current economic work series review 3- China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 2 Topic: Forming a Joint Force to Expand Demand—Implementing the Spirit of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to Do a Good Job in the Current Economic Work Series Review III

Xinhua News Agency reporters Shen Cheng, Wei Yukun and Liu Yujia

General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on April 28 to analyze and study the current economic situation and economic work. The meeting emphasized that the recovery and expansion of demand is the key to the continuous recovery of the current economy. A proactive fiscal policy must be strengthened to improve efficiency, and a prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful to form a joint force to expand demand.

Expanding demand has always been the strategic basis for promoting the continuous strengthening of the endogenous driving force of the economy. At present, it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, promote the continuous recovery of consumption, give full play to the guiding role of government investment and policy incentives, actively exert the joint efforts of policies to restore and expand demand, and inject greater impetus into the continuous improvement of economic operation, in order to effectively promote the economy. Realize the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity.

Grasp the outstanding contradictions and focus on restoring and expanding demand

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee pointed out that “economic development is showing a positive trend of recovery” and “the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations has been eased”; but it also pointed out that “the current improvement in my country’s economic operation is mainly restorative, and the endogenous driving force Not yet strong, demand is still insufficient.”

Aiming at the prominent contradiction of insufficient aggregate demand, the meeting emphasized that the key to the current economic recovery and recovery is to restore and expand demand.

“The amount of demand directly affects economic growth and development.” In the opinion of Yang Zhiyong, deputy director of the Institute of Economic and Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, expanding demand will not only further promote economic recovery, but will also further enhance the endogenous driving force of the economy , to promote long-term sustainable economic development.

Optimize the structure of fiscal expenditures and make better use of the role of fiscal funds in “four or two allocations”. This year’s central budget investment arrangement is 680 billion yuan, an increase of 40 billion yuan. In the first quarter, 1,322.8 billion yuan of new special bonds were issued for project construction; The monetary policy focuses on supporting the expansion of domestic demand and ensuring that the total social demand is strongly supported in terms of the total amount. In the first quarter, new RMB loans were 10.6 trillion yuan, and the broad money supply (M2) increased by 12.7% year-on-year… Actively expand demand.

Li Chengjian, director of the Second Research Office of the Macroeconomic Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that the meeting pointed out that “a proactive fiscal policy must be strengthened to improve efficiency, and a prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful”, maintaining policy continuity and stability, emphasizing The macro-policies are powerful and effective; the meeting clarified “forming a joint force to expand demand” and highlighted contradictions, which strengthened the pertinence and systematization of policies, and will provide strong support for further expansion of demand.

Take multiple measures to promote the continuous recovery of consumption

During the “May 1st” holiday, the airport and train station are full of people; popular scenic spots are crowded; many places reproduce the lively scene of “waiting for a table and queuing for a check-in”… Driven by many factors, the familiarity of hot consumption The scene returns at an accelerated pace.

Since the beginning of this year, overall consumption has shown a recovery trend. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics a few days ago, the total retail sales of consumer goods in the first quarter increased by 5.8% year-on-year, and the contribution rate of final consumption expenditure to economic growth reached 66.6%. At the same time, we must also see that residents’ willingness to consume needs to be further improved, the potential of large-scale consumption such as automobiles, home appliances, and housing needs to be further released, and the momentum for continued consumption recovery needs to be further boosted.

Consumption is the final demand and the basic driving force of economic development. In the current situation where demand is still insufficient, the recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority.

“It is necessary to increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, improve the consumption environment, and promote the consumption of services such as cultural tourism.” The meeting made specific arrangements.

In the view of Sun Lijian, director of the Financial Research Center of Fudan University, this is a key link. It is necessary to implement the deployment of the conference, focus on increasing residents’ income, create a good consumption environment, improve residents’ consumption ability and willingness, and tap the strong domestic consumption potential to the greatest extent.

The National Development and Reform Commission will focus on promoting the “sustainability” of consumption; the Ministry of Commerce will organize themed activities such as green consumption season and international consumption season; Zhejiang will introduce 25 measures to expand consumption; Hainan will actively promote the integration of “tourism +” Develop and enrich consumption scenarios… At present, various departments in various regions are introducing policy measures to promote the continuous warming of consumption.

As relevant measures are stepped up to improve efficiency, market vitality and residents’ willingness to consume are further enhanced, and consumption is expected to continue to pick up. “In the next stage, consumption is expected to continue to play a leading role in driving economic growth,” said Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Actively Expand Effective Investment and Stimulate the Vitality of Private Investment

Actively expanding effective investment is not only a key part of expanding domestic demand, but also plays a key role in optimizing the supply structure, benefiting the present and benefiting the long-term.

Data show that in the first quarter, national fixed asset investment increased by 5.1% year-on-year, continuing to provide stable support for economic growth. “Since the beginning of this year, investment has grown steadily and the structure has been continuously optimized, which is conducive to promoting economic growth and long-term development.” Fu Linghui said. However, it must also be noted that private investment is facing constraints such as the recent decline in the profitability of some enterprises and unstable market expectations.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the guiding role of government investment and policy incentives, and effectively stimulate private investment.

“It is necessary to implement the requirements of the meeting, further improve the investment environment, boost social confidence, stimulate private investment, and stimulate market vitality.” Yang Zhiyong said.

As an important tool to effectively drive the investment of the whole society, since the beginning of this year, the issuance and use of local government special bonds has been accelerated. According to Xu Hongcai, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Finance, the scale of special bonds will be reasonably arranged this year to ensure that the government’s investment will not decrease, and better play the leading role of “four or two”; appropriately expand the scope of capital investment and use it as project capital, and continue to increase focus. project construction.

Policy-oriented development financial instruments, structural monetary policy instruments, and medium- and long-term loans for manufacturing industries also play an important role in supporting the expansion of effective investment. The Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China recently held a regular meeting for the first quarter of 2023 and pointed out that it is necessary to make good use of policy development financial tools, focus on supporting and driving infrastructure construction, and promote government investment to drive private investment.

“The next step will be to strengthen overall planning and system deployment, establish a mechanism to encourage private capital to participate in the construction of major projects, strengthen information release and guidance, rely on the national investment project online approval and supervision platform, and actively recommend attractive projects to private capital, so that more Private capital is involved in the construction of major national projects.” Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said a few days ago.

Wang Yun, a researcher at the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, believes that expanding effective investment will help expand domestic demand in the short term, and will help improve effective supply capacity and quality of supply in the long run, thereby leading and creating new demand and promoting the formation of a virtuous circle of supply and demand. Enhance the endogenous power and reliability of the domestic cycle.

