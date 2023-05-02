Former Alibaba boss Jack Ma is now a lecturer in Japan

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is now a visiting professor at Tokyo College. Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has joined Tokyo College, run by the University of Tokyo. Ma will research and teach on sustainable agriculture and food production there. The former English teacher has retired for two years after angering authorities in China.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has accepted a teaching position in Japan. This job is one of the first known jobs he’s taken on since disappearing from public view in 2020.

In his new role, Ma will conduct research on sustainable agriculture and food production, Tokyo College said.

The tech titan, who was once China‘s richest man, will also share “his rich experience and pioneering knowledge of entrepreneurship, corporate governance and innovation” in seminars at the college run by Tokyo University.

Ma’s work as a visiting professor begins on May 1st. The 58-year-old is returning to his apprenticeship after leaving Alibaba in September 2019. The billionaire taught English for several years before co-founding Alibaba.

Ma said in May 2019 that he would return to teaching after resigning from Alibaba in September of the same year. At the time he said he was going back to his roots because he loves the job.

Ma’s return to the public eye comes more than two years after he angered Chinese authorities in October 2020 with a speech criticizing China‘s financial regulatory system and claiming Chinese banks operate with a “pawnshop mentality”.

A few days later, the $37 billion IPO of his fintech company, Ant Group, was called off.

The cancellation of Ant’s IPO sparked a crackdown on tech companies in the country.

That put pressure on Alibaba’s stock price, which has fallen more than 70% since its 2020 peak. Ma’s wealth has fallen from a peak of $61 billion in October 2020 to an estimated $33 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since then, Ma, who was once a prominent jet setter, has retired, leading to intense speculation as to his whereabouts.

In November 2022, Ma was spotted in Japan, where he was mainly staying at various private clubs, according to the Financial Times. In January, he was spotted in Bangkok visiting a Michelin-starred street food restaurant and watching a Muay Thai fight. He also surfaced in Hong Kong that same month.

Since March, Ma has been back in the spotlight more often. There he returned to a school he founded in his hometown of Hangzhou in eastern China. In April he was appointed honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong.

