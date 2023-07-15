Former Chairman of China Everbright Group Suspected of Investigation as CCP Continues Financial System Cleanse

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has intensified its efforts to cleanse the financial system, with the latest target being Tang Shuangning, the former party secretary and chairman of China Everbright Group. Tang, who served as the chairman of Everbright Group for a decade, has reportedly lost contact and is suspected of being under investigation. This development has sent shockwaves through China‘s financial circles, as Tang is considered a heavyweight in the industry.

Rumors of Tang’s investigation began circulating within Everbright Group on July 12, and the news was later confirmed by multiple parties, including mainland media outlet “Caixin”. Various signs indicate that Tang lost contact on the 12th, and this may be linked to the recent detention of a middle-level cadre of China Everbright Bank.

Tang’s career in finance has been extensive, having served as vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission and later as chairman and party secretary of China Everbright (Group) Corporation. However, he resigned from his position in December 2017 and was replaced by Li Xiaopeng.

Interestingly, Tang’s son, Tang Xiaoning, has had his own ties to international banks such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase. It was reported in 2013 that the U.S. government was investigating whether JPMorgan Chase was involved in bribery related to hiring the children of senior CCP officials, and Tang Xiaoning was among the targets of the investigation. JPMorgan Chase ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges and reached a settlement with U.S. regulators.

This latest development follows the investigation of Tang Shuangning’s successor, Li Xiaopeng, who was investigated in April for “suspected violations of discipline and law”. Li had been dismissed as the chairman of China Everbright Group in March 2022, just two months away from retiring. Rumors of his involvement in illicit activities had been circulating since late 2021.

The CCP’s crackdown on corruption in the financial system is part of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to maintain control over these institutions, which are crucial to the stability of the regime. Since the beginning of this year, at least 80 individuals have been sacked in the financial sector, and 53 personnel have been subject to disciplinary inspections. The CCP aims to strengthen financial anti-corruption efforts to prevent financial risks, especially amid escalating tensions with the United States.

Analysts suggest that with the launch of inspections by the central government, efforts to combat financial corruption will increase further. From the central government to the local government, corrupt elements in the financial sector will continue to be exposed and brought down.

As Xi Jinping’s authorities continue their campaign to clean up the financial system, the eyes of China‘s financial circles remain fixed on the ongoing investigations and developments surrounding Tang Shuangning.

