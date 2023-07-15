Former Chairman of Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Lost Contact Amidst Investigative Developments

Former Chairman of Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, has reportedly lost contact, according to media reports. This news comes after the detention of Liu Ying, the former deputy general manager of China Everbright Bank’s credit card center, for investigation. It is believed that Liu’s detainment may be the cause of Tang’s sudden disappearance.

Tang’s wife has also been taken away for investigation.

The deputy general manager in question used to be the president of Qingdao Branch of China Everbright Bank and is suspected of being involved in loans that violated regulations. These loans may have a connection to Tang Shuangning when he was still the chairman of China Everbright Group.

After retiring from Everbright Group more than six years ago, Tang Shuangning has been mainly engaged in cultural research and artistic creation. He often shares his calligraphy and painting works or personal updates in multiple groups. However, he has not made any posts since Monday.

The Everbright Group has been experiencing constant turmoil in recent years. Li Xiaopeng, who succeeded Tang Shuangning as the chairman of Everbright Group, was investigated for serious violations of discipline and law earlier this year. Other high-level executives who were sacked and investigated before include Xue Feng, former chairman of Everbright Securities, Zhang Huayu, former vice president of Everbright Bank, Zhu Huimin, former chairman of Everbright Industrial, Zhou Jiangtao, former president of Nanning Branch of Everbright Bank, and Su Shude, chief business officer of China Everbright Bank, among others.

Tang Shuangning was born in 1954 and has had a long career in the finance industry. He joined CCB in 1982 and worked in Liaoning Province for many years. He served as the president of the Shenyang Branch of the People’s Bank of China before moving to Beijing to work for the central bank. In 2003, he became the vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. In June 2007, he became the chairman of China Everbright Group until his resignation in December 2017. Under his leadership, Everbright Group experienced a remarkable recovery and became a large-scale financial holding group with annual profits exceeding 50 billion.

Tang Shuangning is known for his love of calligraphy and painting and has left his inscriptions on various locations, including Beijing’s “Financial Street” and “China Everbright Center.” He is also a renowned cultural scholar, poet, painter, prose writer, calligrapher, and expert on the history of the Communist Party of China.

With his deep knowledge in financial management and profound understandings in literature, history, and philosophy, Tang Shuangning has innovatively combined the thoughts of macro-control and dialectics with artistic creation. He has created a unique style called “T abstraction,” which is an oriental abstract art form. This art form reflects his deep contemplation on the universe, humanity, and life.

Tang Shuangning’s works can be categorized into various types, including calligraphy, big freehand brushwork, colorful abstract paintings, black and white ink works, and anti-cracked color abstract works.

The sudden disappearance of Tang Shuangning and the ongoing investigations surrounding the former deputy general manager of China Everbright Bank’s credit card center have raised concerns about the stability of Everbright Group. Further updates on the situation are awaited.

