Former “CS Rockstar” reappears

Zoltan Pozsar wants to offer “plumbing work for institutions” in the future. The former star economist at Credit Suisse is back with a “cryptic” research company.

Use the crisis as an opportunity! A few months ago, Credit Suisse (CS) lost a rock star in the financial world. Now the former CS icon is back. The investment guru Zoltan Pozsaradmired by Wall Street pros and financial nerds alike on social media, is back with its own company.

The Hungarian-born strategist enjoys cult status in market circles. Pozsar is known for his prosaic, eloquent and astute financial and market analysis. Because of these qualities, he was already included HG Wells or Jules Verne compared, who outlines in his writings what the future of the global financial world could look like.

Cryptic as ever

His texts are required reading for many traders, fund professionals and portfolio managers. His literary streak is also reflected in the cryptic name Pozsar chose for his own research company: Out of the one, many. Translated into English, the name means “many from one,” he explains Podcast «Odd Lots» from «Bloomberg». He should summarize two thoughts.

On the one hand, he represents what his research will focus on: the increasingly fragmented topography of the international financial markets and the day-to-day operations of the dollar system.

On the other hand, the name alludes to the motto “e pluribus unum” that can be read on all US dollar bills and coins. He describes the vision of “Bretton Woods III” that Pozsar began to develop last year – a theory that the dollar will play a far less dominant role in the coming decades.

«Plumbing» for institutional investors

According to the interest rate strategist, he will provide institutional investors with analyzes and advise them “with the plumbing trade”, as he has always done. His reputation has grown after accurately predicting the US repo market turmoil of 2019. His new research should also quickly find a large fan base.

Pozsar will focus on two publication series, he explains. The first will be «Money, Banks and Bases», as it says on the Hungarian domain of its website. “This will be the publication that most people identify with,” reveals the star economist.

Two main directions

He will deal intensively with what the big banks are doing, what they have in their portfolios and where the balance sheet restrictions are. Essentially, it will be a research report on the “day-to-day workings of the dollar system as we know it today.”

In the second publication “Money and World Order” he wants to follow how “Bretton Woods III” develops. Topics such as de-dollarization, the remonetization of gold or the use of digital central bank currencies to set up a new financial system are on the agenda.

Always good for conversation

The Hungarian has not always been right with his analyzes in the past, which has sometimes earned him the accusation of «financial fiction». However, his influence and charisma on the financial world is undisputed, and his analyzes are always thought-provoking.

His popularity earned him a hashtag on Twitter and nicknames like “the oracle of market analysis.” When he left Credit Suisse, he left an online following eagerly awaiting his next move. In May, he attended a New York Fed conference but declined questions about his plans, such as how finews.ch reported.

The economist, who moved to the United States in 2002, has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the US Treasury, among others. In 2015 he joined CS as Global Head of Short-Term Interest Rate Strategy, which he left earlier this year before its collapse.