Former development chief made false confession

According to the Porsche lawyer, the admission is not credible because Hatz had previously so consistently denied any involvement: “For years since the diesel issue came up, Mr. Hatz has had consistent, consistent, detailed and comprehensible knowledge of impermissible defeat devices (note : illegal software manipulation) denied”. These statements are also “in line with the investigations of several well-known international law firms” at the Volkswagen Group. In more than 160 days of negotiations before the Munich II Regional Court, Hatz also denied responsibility: “Here, too, he did not get involved in contradictions.”

Also read: And now, auto industry? Cheat sheet king or best in class?

Hatz’s confession was a turning point in the processing of the diesel scandal in Germany. “I hereby fully admit the allegations against me,” said Hatz through his lawyer in court in April. He was aware of the “formative elements” of the manipulated software, which was used to pretend that exhaust gas cleaning was working: “I did not behave in accordance with my responsibility”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

