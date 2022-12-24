Home Business Former FTX CEO Returns to U.S. for Trial, May Spent the Rest of His Life in Prison Fortune
Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fred, center, arrives in a Department of Corrections vehicle for a hearing at the Magistrates Court building in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. PHOTO CREDIT: AP PHOTO/REBECCA BLACKWELL

Sam Bankman-Fred told a Bahamian court on Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. The former FTX CEO appeared in a magistrates court and is expected to return to the United States on an Odyssey Aviation flight, Bahamas-based Our News reported.

Authorities in the Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fred last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a key role in FTX’s swift bankruptcy and that he hid the platform’s problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ funds to purchase real estate in his own name and that of his family.

Bankman-Fred, 30, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

His bail was denied on Friday after a Bahamas judge ruled he would pose an aviation risk. The FTX founder and former CEO’s personal wealth once reached tens of billions of dollars. He is currently being held at Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas. The prison has been criticized by human rights groups for its poor conditions and the infestation of rats and bugs.

After returning to the United States, Bankman-Fred’s lawyers can apply for bail for him. (Fortune Chinese website)

Translator: Liu Jinlong

Reviewer: Wang Hao

