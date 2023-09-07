Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Initial Bail Appeal Ahead of Criminal Trial

Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has lost an initial appeal to be released on bail before his criminal trial. According to a filing in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Bankman-Fried’s legal team had requested his immediate release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, citing insufficient measures to help prepare his defense. The request has been denied and forwarded to the next available three-judge panel. Bankman-Fried was previously free on $250 million bail but had his bail revoked following allegations of witness intimidation. His trial is set to begin on October 3.

