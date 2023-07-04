Former Goldman Sachs CEO questions possibility of a landing amid upbeat economic reports

Title: US Economy Faces Uncertainty as Former Goldman Sachs CEO Questions Possibility of a Smooth Landing

Subtitle: Inflation Cools and Consumer Spending Stagnates, Indicating a Potential Slowdown

Introduction:

Former Goldman Sachs CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, recently expressed his doubts about the possibility of a hard or soft landing for the US economy. In a tweet, he stated that the upbeat economic reports may indicate that there may not be a landing at all. Furthermore, Blankfein questioned the arguments suggesting an impending hard landing, pointing to the growth of the economy and rising payrolls as factors that challenge the probability of a recession. This article explores the concerns raised by Blankfein and examines recent data indicating a potential loss of momentum in the US economy.

Inflation and Consumer Spending:

Recent data reveals that key indicators of US inflation cooled in May while consumer spending essentially stagnated. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a preferred gauge of inflation for the Federal Reserve, rose by just 0.1% in May, marking the lowest annual increase in over two years at 3.8%. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index saw a 0.3% increase compared to the previous month and a 4.6% increase compared to May 2022. This figure aligns with year-on-year readings in late 2022, indicating minimal relief from underlying price pressures. These developments raise concerns among economists about the underlying inflation rates.

Similarly, price-adjusted consumer spending remained relatively unchanged, following a downwardly revised 0.2% advance in April. Between February and May, household spending showed little growth after an initial rise earlier in the year. This stagnant consumer spending suggests a potential slowdown and contributes to the overall dampening of the US economy’s momentum.

Impact on the Economy:

The combination of cooling inflation and sluggish consumer spending indicates that the main engine of the US economy is losing steam. The recent data raises questions about the future trajectory of the economy and the potential need for measures to stimulate growth. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in light of these developments, suggested that two more rate hikes may be required throughout the year to curb inflation further. However, with consumer spending stagnating, finding the appropriate balance to sustain growth while managing inflation remains a challenge.

Conclusion:

As the US economy navigates the uncertainties posed by cooling inflation and stagnating consumer spending, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein stimulates critical conversation by questioning the likelihood of either a hard or soft landing. The recent data underscores concerns and points towards a potential slowdown in the overall momentum of the economy. Policymakers and economists will closely monitor these developments to assess the need for intervention or adjustments to maintain a stable and prosperous economy.

Note: The article includes information provided in the given content, but it has been edited and refined to create a coherent news article.

