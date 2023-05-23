Former nun Cristina confesses: “I have a partner in Madrid, I miss her”

Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia for the first time in a bikini reveals that she is in a relationship with a girl in Madrid

Cristina Scuccia is the real protagonist of this edition of The Island of the Famous. The former nun has shown herself in a bikini for the first time these days but what has attracted all her attention is her confession about a mysterious companion in Madrid.

The former nun had a boyfriend before putting on the cassock but during the show she came out essentially declaring herself pansexual, which was strongly criticized by Vladimir Luxuria. After leaving the convent Cristina Scuccia she moved to Madrid and it seems that it is there that she has found a new love.

Cristina Scuccia: “I have someone in Madrid. I miss him, I hope you wait for me”

“I miss everything about this person – said Cristina – Love is beautiful, we’ve known each other for a very short time, I met her in Madrid. This person tiptoed in knowing my past. I hope she’s still there waiting for me” .

The presenter Ilary Blasi at this point he presses her for more information but the winner of The Voice he doesn’t get upset: “It’s a sprout, it’s only a few months old, and as you know sprouts need to be protected. I’m thinking about it a lot, sorry mum if I didn’t tell you about it sooner, I would never have let myself go with the first person who passed by like this. I don’t want my leaving the convent to be confused with this thing here. – she clarifies – I left the convent two years ago, just before starting this adventure I met this person. Here it’s difficult to keep things inside and now I I feel 100 pounds lighter after saying that.”

