Former President of Dandong Bank Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Multiple Crimes Resulting in Over 450 Million Yuan of Illegal Income

Illegal income exceeded 450 million yuan! The former president of Dandong Bank was sentenced to 14 years in prison for “six crimes” | Outsider

There has been new progress in the case of Gong Mouchhao, the former chairman of the supervisory board of Dandong Bank. Recently, the China Judgment Documents Network published an enforcement ruling, which not only disclosed the first execution of Gong Chaochao’s fine but also announced the results of his criminal judgment.

According to the execution ruling, Gong Mouchao was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined 290 million yuan for crimes of corruption, accepting bribes, illegally granting loans, usurious on-lending, embezzlement, and misappropriation of funds. Its illegal income exceeded 450 million yuan.

Because he failed to pay the fine on time, he was transferred by the court for enforcement according to law. The court has frozen Gong’s super account and included it in the list of restricted high consumption and the list of dishonest persons subject to enforcement. There are still about 267 million yuan of outstanding cases.

There is still a case of 267 million yuan that has not been fulfilled

According to the ruling issued by the People’s Court of Kuandian Manchu Autonomous County, Liaoning Province, on February 15, 2023, Gong Mouchao failed to pay the fine on time and was transferred by the court for enforcement according to law. According to the ruling, the Dandong City Supervisory Committee recovered and disposed of 95.7474% equity of Xinliu Company, which was actually controlled by the former Gong Mochao, with a value of about 476 million yuan. The 22,818,800 yuan from the court was used to pay the fine payable by Gong Mouchao in this case.

After the court visit, it was not found that Gong Mochao had any property available for execution. After asking Gong Mochao’s wife, she said that she was now unable to perform the obligations determined by the effective criminal judgment for Gong Mochao.

The court has frozen Gong Mochao’s bank account and included it in the list of restricted high consumption and the list of dishonest persons subject to enforcement. There are still about 267 million yuan of outstanding cases.

The court held that after exhausting the property investigation measures, Gong Mochao temporarily had no property available for execution, and after terminating the execution procedure, Gong Mochao had the obligation to continue to perform to the court.

According to public information, Gong Chaochao is 50 years old. In his early years, he worked in Donggou County Foreign Economic and Trade Company and Dandong International Trust and Investment Company Donggang Sales Office, President of Fuchun Sub-branch. After Dandong City Commercial Bank changed its name to Bank of Dandong, Gong Mouchao successively served as the president of the Dalian branch of Bank of Dandong, and the assistant to the president and vice president of Bank of Dandong also served as the president of the Dandong branch. In May 2017, Gong Mouchao was approved to serve as the president of Dandong Bank’s head office and concurrently as the secretary of the party committee of the bank.

Where does the 95.75% equity of Xinliu Company come from?

According to the time of the incident, Gong Mochao was the vice president of Bank of Dandong at that time. Why did Gong Mochao, the vice president of Bank of Dandong at the time, own 95.75% of the shares in Xinliu Company? Another judgment from the Judgment Documents Network disclosed the details of the transaction.

In 2013, Liaoning Branch of Cinda Assets publicly listed 92% of the shares held by Xinliu Group for sale. However, there were no transactions twice.

In 2015, when the equity was sold again, Liang, on behalf of Yingkou Golden Kangaroo Commercial Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Golden Kangaroo Company), approached Hu to discuss the purchase of equity.

However, Liang did not have enough funds to acquire the equity of Xinliu Group. In the second half of 2015, Liang found Gong Mouchao to help with the matter.

According to the testimony of Gong Chaochao: “Xinliu Group is a high-quality enterprise. I was engaged in the business of reversing loans and earned tens of millions. I was the vice president of the bank. If I had too much money in my hand, I would say I don’t know, and I have received a lot of money from others over the years, and I am afraid of accidents, so I consider buying the shares of Xinliu Group, which can not only obtain a high-quality enterprise but also use Xinliu Group to launder its illegal funds Bai, so I contacted Liang and asked him to help him operate and buy the equity of Xinliu Group, and give him a commission of 10 million after the completion of the transaction.”

During this period, Liang proposed to ask Hu Mouxin to help lower the price of the equity to make it cheaper for him, and at the same time reduce the number of informed people to ensure that he can buy it successfully.

In December 2015, only Golden Kangaroo participated in one bidding and finally purchased the equity at a price of 310 million yuan.

The verdict shows that from December 2015 to April 2016, at the request of Gong Mouchao’s friend Liang Mou, Hu Mouxin took advantage of his position in charge of the first part of the business to purchase for Gong Mouchao the new assets held by Cinda Assets Liaoning Branch. Liu Group provided help with equity and received 1.5 million yuan from Gong Mochao through Liang Mou four times.

According to public information, Bank of Dandong was established in December 1993, formerly known as Dandong City Credit Cooperative, and Dandong City Cooperative Bank was established in January 1997. In 1998, it was renamed Dandong City Commercial Bank.

In September 2010, with the approval of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, it officially changed its name to Bank of Dandong. Headquartered in Dandong City, Liaoning Province, it has outlets in Dandong, Dalian, Shenyang, Yingkou, and Liaoyang.

Currently, Bank of Dandong has not disclosed its 2021 and 2022 annual reports. The 2021 semi-annual report shows that as of the end of June 2021, Bank of Dandong had total assets of 89.574 billion yuan and total liabilities of 83.408 billion yuan.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk.

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insights into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

