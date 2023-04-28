Formigli and biased journalism. New attacks on Meloni in Piazzapulita

Piazzapulita, Formigli and biased journalism: new attacks on Giorgia Meloni

And it’s okay for journalists to have their own political opinion, do not mention it. The point is how much this comes out when you work, that is, you render a service to those who read, watch and listen. A particular case is that of Corrado Formigli who does partisan journalism which ends up irritating viewers even after his own idea.

Let’s take, for example, last night’s case of Piazza Pulita with Formigli who is no longer in his senses from the opportunity to have a little more visibility from the media disappearance of Massimo Giletti. Precisely during the Giletti crisis, the journalist had complained that the centre-right in general and the Brothers of Italy in particular did not go to his talk show. A weeping and inopportune controversy cloaked in the usual references to democracy that would be violated because one does not go to him: “Out of respect for those who look at us, we would like to ask Meloni and Salvini the reasons why no exponent of the Brothers of Italy and the League agrees to participate in Piazzapulita”.

It’s a pity that centre-right politicians, including those of Fratelli d’Italia, go to other broadcasts and how, even on La 7 of course. And so the problem is Formigli and not democracy.

