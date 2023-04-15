Formigli “snubbed” by the Cdx complains, but says nothing about his colleague Giletti

Clean sweep, the irony of fate is always lurking: Formigli has said nothing, regarding freedom of the press, about the expulsion of Massimo Giletti, host of “Non è l’Arena” from La 7

It was still in an Easter atmosphere or almost when he appeared last Thursday Corrado Formigli who conducts “Piazzapulita” on La 7, in a plaintive version and began as follows: “Out of respect for those who look at us, we would like to ask Meloni and Salvini the reasons why no exponent of the Brothers of Italy and the League agrees to participate in Piazzapulita”.

Then Formigli opens the cataracts of the outburst: “This is a great problem of democracy and I ask Minister Salvini and the Prime Minister to explain the reasons. I want to know why not even city councilors can participate in this talk”.

However, the conductor’s question does not take into account that perhaps centre-right politicians they don’t go to “his” talk (and not all of them) but they are always present on La 7. However the irony of fate is always lurking and so is Formigli does not speak, with regard to freedom of the press, the story that was just then exploding and that is the expulsion of Massimo Giletti, conductor of “Non è l’Arena” right from La 7.

Now, what really happened on the Giletti affair it is not yet known, but the fact remains that the latest episodes centered on the story of Matteo Messina Denaro were particularly incisive, with the revelation of facts and particulars that they showed anyway excellent investigative journalism as indeed is also that of “Report” conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fomigli: “Meloni and Salvini, boycotting Piazzapulita damages information pluralism”. VIDEO

Now, with all due respect, Formigli’s broadcast is not on the same level and is not particularly innovative and stimulating for viewers but also for guests, who are often politicians.

