Formigli, a surreal talk show on surrogate wombs. The minor is not protected and science is not used

Lunar and sidereal the debate held on Thursday evening at A clean sweep on air La7 and conducted by Conrad Formigli.

The former senator was present in the studio Simone Pillon and the reporter Francesco Borgonova on one side and the deputy Alessandro Zan and the “rainbow” Alessia Crocini on the other. Then two choreographic characters are added, the “karma B”, technically called “drag queen”, which beyond the English that is cool are the usual men dressed as women. In connection a homosexual couple from Palermo who used the rented womb to have twins with Formigli in the middle who naturally winks at progressivism but tries to pretend to be balanced, which is even more dangerous than one who is openly aligned. Also remotely Professor Chiara Saraceno who embodies the Ideal type of the progressive elderly woman in a Gozzanian look from yesteryear.

So this is the typical television “ambush” with two guests in the minority, Pillon and Borgonovo, against all the other five and with the referee clearly in favor of the majority. Let’s even say that we are two against six and we understand each other better. The gay couple used surrogacy or rented wombs to satisfy their maternity desires and did so in the US, also paying a large sum to a lady who lends herself for money. Of course they are indignant when it comes to “womb for rent” but that’s what it is.

The Pillon – Borgonovo myrmidons defend themselves as best they can but are – as mentioned – in a clear minority. Moreover, Crocini rudely interrupts Borgonovo all the time by not letting him speak and the journalist shows himself to be too much of a gentleman while Formigli does not promptly block her. Zan, as usual, repeats pre-war refrains blathering about “fascism” and the like. However, Formigli has time to collect a memorable topic of a legislative type: he has not understood what a “universal crime” consists of and believes that it means that a country, in the case of Italy, wants to ban the crime of uterus in the whole world. rent, on the other hand, is not like that. The Italian government wants to prosecute its citizens who commit this crime even abroad, but Formigli hasn’t studied and Pillon stabs him easily.

In all this uproar, however, it is not possible to hit a fundamental point of the question: everyone talks about the rights of homosexual couples but none of that of minorsindeed, when it is done it is even the other way around. In fact, no one is able to cite a decisive point: 300,000 years of evolution have consolidated a male and a female parent in homo sapiens.

The physiological – but above all mental – structures of the offspring are perfectly calibrated to have two parents of the opposite sex and going against nature after such a long period will bring psychological imbalances to the minors. Darwinian evolution has in fact selected two male and female parents precisely because they are the best possible. This is science, not talk. So homosexual parents perform an enormous act of narcissistic selfishness to impose two parents of the same sex on a minor, unable to predict the long-term consequences. Saraceno, the only one who could understand something, is naturally sad in the murky talk of unidentified “studies” that would guarantee that everything will go well, and perhaps even better. But unfortunately that is not the case.

For example, homo sapiens has evolved over hundreds of thousands of years to breathe oxygen from the atmosphere, if we suddenly give it chlorine it poisons itself. It is not easy to change such consolidated trajectories without damage. It’s not a difficult principle to understand, but the ill-tempered prophets of egotism go to great lengths to hide it, assuming they understand it.

