Formigoni: “Berlusconi, a life of extraordinary successes against everyone”

“Great condolences for the death of a great politician, he gratified me with his friendship. With him a great collaboration when I was president of the Lombardy Region”. roberto formigoni, contacted by telephone by Affaritaliani.it Milano, would have something to say about Silvio Berlusconi, disappeared a few hours ago at the San Raffaele in Milan. And, in fact, he takes a breath before expressing a condolence that touches the various areas where the Knight has achieved success. Roles that are also divisive for public opinion and the media, actions often pursued by justice: “There are those who have made life difficult, extremely difficult, but they have always come out on top”, explains Formigoni.

“I want to recall his outstanding achievements in various fields: from construction, where he found several cities to private television, which led to the duel with public television, often obtaining successes in terms of share up to football where he had memorable triumphs at the helm of our great Milan”.

Formigoni: “Come on Italy? Now it all depends on the people Berlusconi has nominated”

The former president of Lombardy, who could stand as a candidate for the next European elections, also recalls “Silvio Berlusconi’s founding of Forza Italia, a party born in a few weeks, a symbol of the centre-right”. Now, after his departure, the ball passes into the hands of his successors. “Now – explains Formigoni to Affaritaliani.it Milan – everything depends on the ability of the people that Silvio has appointed to be up to him, to carry on the positions of the centre-right and to support the current government. And then prepare for the next elections”.

