Great maneuvers in Formula 1, waiting for the single-seaters of the new season which will start on March 5 in Bahrain, to be gradually unveiled during the month of February. In the meantime, the new Haas driven by drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg was shown to the public on 31 January. Meanwhile, Audi has acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group and the hypothesis of an agreement between Red Bull and Ford stands out in the background.

Audi clean

In view of Audi’s entry into Formula One, planned for 2026, in which the Sauber Group will be a strategic partner of the German brand, Audi has therefore acquired a minority stake in the latter. Thus the partnership agreement signed in October last year is implemented. The operation will lead Audi Sport to gradually take over the Sauber Group (until it reaches the majority of the shares and therefore control of the company) and will be completed in three years. Meanwhile, the Sauber Group is preparing to face the 2023 World Championship with the confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The Swiss team has filled the void left by Frederic Vasseur by hiring former McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl as CEO and promoting the Italian Alessandro Alunni Bravi – five years in the team ranks – to the role of Team Representative. Alfa Romeo, through a press release issued by the Stellantis Group, has announced that at the end of the Formula 1 season, it will conclude its partnership with Sauber Motorsport.

Ford-Red Bull

Meanwhile, Red Bull will present the RB19 on Friday in New York. Red Bull Powertrains Limited has been given constructor status ahead of the new regulation. The negotiations with Honda to follow up on the agreement valid until 2025 do not seem to have been successful and there are increasingly insistent rumors of a possible new partnership with Ford starting from 2026. The US giant was clear about the interest for Formula 1: «It would be remiss of us not to consider a return to F1 – Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook told Sports Business Journal – this category is certainly growing and attracting strong interest, both in the United and globally. The new ownership has created the conditions to attend great races thanks to a remarkable level of competition».

The calendar of presentations

After Red Bull, Williams will be presented (on the 6th), then Alfa Romeo (February 7), AlphaTauri (February 11), Aston Martin and McLaren (both on February 13). The new Ferrari that will take part in the Formula 1 world championship in 2023 will be unveiled by the Maranello team on February 14th. After Ferrari, however, the single-seaters of Mercedes (February 15) and Alpine (February 16) will be presented.