While tension is rising in the European Union over the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, the fates of the Formula 1 and Formula E championships are increasingly intertwined in motorsport on the issue of sustainability.

Between the two circuits that operate under the aegis of the International Automobile Federation there are still very marked distances on an economic level. Although the electric car world championship is growing, enhancing its ecological strategy without penalizing engine performance too much.

2.4 billion in turnover

The turnover of Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1, in 2022 recorded a turnover of 2.4 billion euros, an increase compared to 2 billion in 2021 mainly thanks to the US market, while Formula E reached 170 millions.

The Formula 1 single-seaters, which will take to the track in free practice on March 3 in the Bahrain desert in view of the first grand prix of the season which will take place next Sunday, after all, attract an average global audience for each race of around 70 million of viewers (1.5 billion overall) compared to 13.5 million viewers (216 million overall) who follow electric car races on TV.

Speaking of racing, there will be 23 Formula 1 grands prix in 2023, while the Formula E season, shot last January 14 from Mexico City, includes 16 stages in 11 cities. It is a significant coincidence that the second appointment for both Circuses is Saudi Arabia. Formula 1 will be staged on March 19, while the Ad Diriyah Formula E grand prix took place at the end of January.

