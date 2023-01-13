Listen to the audio version of the article

A new page of Formula E is being written. Season nine introduces new regulations, brings the Gen3 single-seaters to their debut, but not only. There are obviously changes in the composition of the teams. Let’s see everything there is to know about the upcoming season.

New rules: everything you need to know

The first big change for next season is that the races will take place in laps instead of a set time period. To maintain consistency with the shift to laps, interruptions to Safety Car and Full Course Yellow races will now be compensated with additional laps, which will replace the additional race time feature. Also, by working with strategic technology partners to develop state-of-the-art batteries and charging capabilities, the battery is capable of receiving 4 kWh of energy in 30 seconds. A mandatory 30-second stop with Attack Charge during a predetermined period of the race will unlock two advanced periods of Attack Mode for use later in the race, where the power output of the Gen3 race cars will increase from 300kW to 350kW.Attack Charge it will be tested in select races later in Season 9. The current Attack Mode format, which features a temporary power boost activated by riders during the race, will be retained in races where Attack Charge is not implemented. Fanboost has been discontinued and will not be available in Season 9. Finally, to bring in new drivers, each team must complete at least two free practice sessions during the season with a driver who has never previously participated in the championship.

Gen3: technical characteristics

The performance of the Gen3 compared to the previous one is much improved. The car can reach a top speed of 0-100 km/h in less than three seconds and the top speed is 320 km/h thanks to its electric motor which delivers approximately 350 kW (470 hp) with twice the efficiency than an equivalent internal combustion engine. In addition, the Gen3 is capable of achieving more than double the regenerative capacity with a new front thruster and approximately 40% of the energy used by regenerative braking over a race distance.

Formula E: Brembo braking systems on the Gen3

For the fifth consecutive season, the braking system is supplied by the Bergamo company Brembo. At the moment all Gen3s are only equipped with a front system consisting of a carbon disc, carbon pads and an oxidized aluminum 4-piston caliper machined from solid. The disc has a peculiarity: it is a solid disc, with no holes compared to the one supplied to the Gen2s. All cars will also be equipped with Brake by Wire, the regenerative braking system which aims to manage braking by instantly varying the contribution of the dissipative brake according to the regenerative contribution and to guarantee the correct braking balance. A system which overall, in terms of dimensions, is smaller than the system supplied to the Gen2 up until last year. In fact, the front braking system of the Gen3 weighs just under 2kg per wheel corner compared to that of the Gen2 which exceeded 2.5kg.

Team: Maserati and Cupra land in Formula E

The new season also brings with it novelties among the eleven teams. In fact, Maserati is the first Italian marque to enter the grid with the single-seater christened Maserati Tipo Folgore, a name that takes up that of the Trident’s first racing car (the Tipo 26 which debuted in 1926 at the Targa Florio) and Folgore, the name of the first 100% electric car in the range. But that’s not the only news. In fact, even Cupra, after the experiences and successes in the Fia Etcr and Extreme E, has decided to further strengthen its commitment to electric motorsport by teaming up with Abt to compete in the draft single-seater championship. The team takes the name of Abt Cupra Formula E.

Drivers: the new grille

The grid of twenty-two drivers is updated. The Abt Cupra Formula E team lines up Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller; Avalanche Andretti Formula E Jake Dennis and André Lotterer; DS Penske Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffe Vandoorne; Mahindra Racing Oliver Rowland and Lucas Di Grassi; Maserati Msg Racing Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther; Neom McLaren Formula E Jake Hughes and René Rast; US 333 Racing Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara; Nissan Formula E Team Sache Fernandez and Norman Nato; Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa.

Races: the calendar

Sixteen races are scheduled for season nine:

January 14 Mexico City January 27 & 28 Diriyah (2 rounds) February 11 Hyderabad February 25 Cape Town March 25 Sao Paulo April 22 & 23 Berlin (2 rounds) May 6 Monco June 03 & 04 Jakarta (2 rounds) June 24 Portland July 15 & 15 Rome (2 rounds) July 29 and 30 London (2 rounds)